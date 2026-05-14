Orlando’s Myki Meeks becomes America’s Next Drag Superstar

(Photo by Jordin Althaus, © 2026 World of Wonder.)

Myki Meeks stepped into the international spotlight last December, when MTV announced the Orlando entertainer would compete on season 18 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“Myki Meeks is Orlando’s dynamic theatrical powerhouse,” the network shared. “A self-described ‘recovering theater kid,’ Myki blends glamour with camp, lights up the room as a host, and is known back home for her quick wit and ease with a microphone. A talented actress and consummate performer, Myki brings a stage presence that will keep the competition on its toes.”

The City Beautiful is no stranger to taking drag’s biggest stage by storm. Franchise favorites like Roxxxy Andrews, Trinity the Tuck, reigning “All Stars” queen Ginger Minj and more have all called Orlando home, a drag legacy Meeks was eager to build upon.

“I am America’s Next Drag Superstar because I know my star potential is ready for that next level,” Meeks shared before her season began. “I have a whole city of people chanting my name. I hope to make them proud.”

She did. Meeks won two mini and four maxi challenges across season 18. She also made an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” after portraying the actress in the Snatch Game and placed in the bottom only once. The ranking was determined by competitors rather than judges, a move RuPaul herself called undeserved.

Meeks took the crown April 17, securing the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, an official makeup collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics and a cash prize of $200,000: Myki Meeks wins ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ for ‘all of Orlando’

“After a season of extraordinary charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, it is my pleasure to crown Myki Meeks the champion of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 18!” RuPaul shared in a statement. “From the beginning, Myki has demonstrated the true essence of a superstar. I’m excited to experience more of her special brand of joy, laughter and love throughout her brilliant career.”

“This is for my friends, my family, all of Orlando,” Meeks shared on national television. “Live fiercely, love boldly and write it in the books, baby: the Meeks shall inherit the crown!”

Her victory was met with thunderous applause, perhaps none louder than at Orlando’s Renaissance Theater Company, Meeks’ home base. The venue subsequently hosted her “The Winner Takes it All” victory tour.

After welcoming her fellow “Drag Race” sisters to Orlando all season long for watch parties, Meeks capped the season with a visit from Juicy Love Dion April 22 and Kenya Pleaser April 29. Her victory lap culminated with “Night of 1,000 Mykis” May 6.

Watermark Out News caught up with America’s Next Drag Superstar after her win to discuss her love for Orlando, what it was like to meet Drew Barrymore and what new and longtime fans can expect next.

WATERMARK OUT NEWS: What was it like to hear RuPaul call your name as the winner?

Myki Meeks: Oh my God. Well, the reaction video is on YouTube now, but it was just this moment of pure joy and relief; me and [Top 2 competitor] Nini [Coco] were the only two to not know the outcome of the season until that moment:

So, it was the next chapter, right there. It was the end of the roller coaster for being on the show and then the post-season life. Now I know that I can continue this year and formally say I’m the winner of the season and enjoy all the perks and representation that comes with that.

Why do you think season 18 was your time?

I had accomplished a lot in 2024 when I auditioned for the show. I felt like I had a lot of momentum and energy, and then I auditioned for “Drag Race” — which was my fourth time auditioning — and I changed on how I perceived myself within the tape.

I presented myself in a different way and I felt so good with it. I knew “if I don’t get this, I don’t know what more I can do” and I got it. It was my time and I felt it too. I felt like I had accomplished most everything I wanted within the Orlando and Florida scene and “Drag Race” was the next step to take my star potential to the world stage.

You mentioned your win was for “all of Orlando.” Why was that top of mind for you?

This is the community that raised me, not just as a drag queen but as an adult. I moved here for UCF at 18 and I came out in the city. I went and partied in this city, met the best friends of my life here, it really is my entire adulthood being in Orlando.

I wanted people to know the history that is within Orlando, with places like Parliament House and Pulse. Parliament House … [was] the iconic gay resort that housed a lot of the top drag and trans performers, a lot of big name pageant performers, and they set the bar here in Orlando. That’s trickled down to what we have today and the excellence is a bar that we continue to try to meet. So to represent that in the new age is an honor.

You’re the first Orlando entertainer to win the main “Drag Race” series in its modern era. How does it feel?

It feels fantastic. I was raised by the queens who were on the show; Roxxxy Andrews is a big mentor of mine, I work with her at Southern Nights. I got to meet Trinity the Tuck right before I left for the season, and I know Ginger Minj from the Comedy Queen circuit, the big pageant that’s based in Orlando.

My drag mother is her drag sister, so they’re all kind of my drag aunts at this point, they’ve all done a little bit of something for me. I’ve been saying it’s very cool to be a part of the community where I’ve gained the respect of those who came before me and now I can be an inspiration for the younger generation.

What are you most proud of from season 18?

The biggest lesson I learned was to trust my gut. My intuition was the best path to follow. There were many moments where I thought I was down and out, but I knew I couldn’t give up and to go with my instinct. It got me there, it got me through the challenges and it got me to the end.

So I’m proud of my demeanor. I’m proud I didn’t have to take anybody down to make myself feel better. I did exactly what I do back home — and that’s to have a big PIPE: presence, impact, point of view and energy — and that’s what got me the crown.

What surprised you the most about your run?

The fan reception. I shouldn’t have been surprised — the fan reception overall, phenomenal — but there is a portion of the fan base online that they want to see you win until you do. There were a few challenges where I could have gotten the win and they were so for it, like “Myki could have won that!” Then as soon as I started getting challenge wins, it was like, “She doesn’t deserve anything she’s ever gotten in her life.”

So that that wishy-washy back and forth surprised me, and I wasn’t the only one. They did that with every queen this season. I don’t get it. I don’t get the mentality. It was bizarre, but to be out of that weekly opinions conversation feels lovely, honestly. (Laughs.) Off the roller coaster for a little bit.

What was it like meeting Drew Barrymore?

It was beyond, and she is exactly who you think she is. She’s just as amazing as you think she is: so sweet, so empathetic, was so willing to laugh with everything. It was a huge honor to be able to meet her — and how cool, in this political climate, for her to be so open to having a drag performer on her daytime talk show. That’s next level.

What can you tease about what’s next for you?

Well, the biggest thing right now is “The Kitty Kat Ball,” created by Flip Phone Events. It’s going to feature the top four from Season 18, myself, Nini Coco, Darlene Mitchell and Juicy Love Dion and will be hitting all over the country, with Orlando being the closing night. It’s hosted by “All Stars” winner and Angeria Paris VanMicheals. It’s going to be a fabulous time — and then after that, you’ll see! We have got a lot of stuff in the works.

Do you have any parting thoughts for Orlando?

I want to thank this city for making me into the person I am today. I hope to bring a lot of pride and honor to Orlando. It’s a very special city and we’re not just the theme parks; we’re a whole community. I can’t wait to see what other stars are going to emerge from the city.

For more information about Myki Meeks and for opportunities to see America’s Next Drag Superstar live, visit MykiMeeks.com.

Looking for more arts and entertainment? Check out the 2026 Spring Arts Guide! Watermark Out News’ Spring Arts Guide 2026

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