Orlando Fringe Review: ‘Once Upon A Traitor: Faithfully Ever After’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language

“Once Upon A Traitor: Faithfully Ever After” takes the reality TV chaos of The Traitors and gives it a generous sprinkle of pixie dust. The result? A silly, lighthearted Disney spoof full of betrayal, camp and enough shady behavior to make every villain in the castle proud.

Playing at the Green Venue, the show is hosted by the Magic Mirror, played by Alexander Mrazek, channeling his best Cumming, Alan Cumming that is, with dramatic Scottish rolling R’s, constant costume changes and enough wink-wink energy to keep the audience laughing throughout.

With a cast including Scar: sneaky and sassy as ever, Moana the overachiever, Alice, Prince Eric (not exactly the brightest starfish in the sea), a reformed Captain Hook, Rapunzel as an absolute chaotic mess, Princess Jasmine serving full Coachella girlie energy, the Evil Queen, the ever-maternal Mrs. Potts, Gaston who yes, will absolutely be shirtless at some point and Vanessa, Ursula’s glam human alter ego, these actors fully commit to the bit.

Disney puns and sight gags fly faster than Tinker Bell ziplining over Cinderella Castle.

Alliances shift quicker than Elsa can “let it go,” and the audience happily plays along, trying to uncover the traitor for the ultimate prize: Disney-pressed pennies.

The show thrives most when it leans into its ridiculousness, capturing that same Disney-adjacent Fringe energy audiences have loved in productions like Disenchanted! & The Animatronicans.

It’s not especially plot-heavy, but that’s part of the charm — this is more about the laughs, the callbacks and the chaos.

The only real Bibbidi-Bobbidi-bummer is that there’s only so much you can do in an hour, and some characters get voted off or “murdered” too early. I wouldn’t mind watching the direct-to-DVD sequels to get more out of this.

Still, “Once Upon A Traitor: Faithfully Ever After” is a fun, goofy Fringe fairy tale that reminds audiences that sometimes it’s good to be a little bad.

See “Once Upon A Traitor: Faithfully Ever After” at the Green Venue in Orlando Family Stage on May 16 at 10:25 p.m., May 17 at 7:20 p.m., May 18 at 5:55 p.m., May 21 at 8:00 p.m., May 23 at 12:35 p.m., May 24 at 5:45 p.m.

Did you see it? Love it? Vote for it below! Vote for your LGBTQ+ Orlando Fringe favorites in the 2026 Watermark Out News Splash Awards

Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival here and in the Orlando Fringe program.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube