St Pete Pride 2026 to kick off with street fair, beach party and drag brunch

(Graphic via St Pete Pride)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride’s kickoff expands to an entire weekend May 29-31, launching this year’s 24th annual celebration with events in the Grand Central District and at SkyBeach Resort.

Organizers say Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride welcomed over 400,000 people to St. Petersburg last June. This year’s events run from the kickoff through June 28.

St Pete Pride 2026 is themed “Here Comes the Sun,” announced in January. Executive Director Bior Guigni advised this year’s celebration will reflect “a shared moment of emergence — where LGBTQIA+ people, allies and partners come together to illuminate Pride in every color.”

Festivities will begin May 29 from 5-10 p.m. with a Friday Night Kickoff along Central Ave. in the Grand Central District, St Pete Pride’s birthplace. Attendees are encouraged to “come early, stay late and celebrate with us as we kick off Pride season in true St. Pete style.”

“We return to Grand Central to launch Pride Weekend where our roots run deep,” St Pete Pride advises. “As evening falls, music and energy fill the streets, honoring the joy, visibility and community that sparked it all and set the tone for the weekend ahead.”

A pickleball tournament, celebration and drag brunch will follow May 30-31 at SkyBeach Resort. The venue is offering St Pete Pride supporters an exclusive discounted rate now through May 17.

The tournament will be held May 30 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and beginner, intermediate and advanced players are all welcome. The base price for individual tickets is $40 and team tickets are a base price of $75.

“Players will compete in skill-based brackets designed to create a welcoming and exciting experience for everyone, with plenty of opportunities to rally, laugh, and make new connections on and off the court,” St Pete Pride notes.

Tickets include tournament entry, access to activities and viewing areas and admission to a post-tournament beach party. St Pete Pride says that “whether you’re playing to win or just here for the vibes, this is your chance to celebrate Pride, friendly competition and an unforgettable community atmosphere.”

A free Sunset on the Beach Party will follow from 6-10 p.m.

“As the sun dips below the horizon, the beach comes alive with DJs, performers, dancing and high-energy entertainment,” St Pete Pride says. “Expect golden skies, ocean breezes and a celebration that keeps the energy flowing long after sunset.”

Light bites will be provided with free registration and drinks will be available for purchase. St Pete Pride says to “come ready for music, movement, connection and a little magic on the beach.”

The kickoff weekend will conclude May 31 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with a Sundays are a Drag Brunch. Tickets are a base price of $50 and include a breakfast buffet and local entertainment, with drinks available for purchase.

“Wrap up the weekend with sparkle, sass and standout performances at Sunday’s Drag Brunch,” it’s described. “Big personalities, bold looks and brunch favorites come together for a joyful daytime celebration of Pride.”

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St Pete Pride festivities will continue through June. Its next signature event will be the all-ages Family Day, scheduled for June 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the St. Pete Pier.

Learn more about St Pete Pride 2026 at StPetePride.org and in the official guide, publishing soon from Watermark Out News.