PHOTOS: Orlando Fringe kicks off 35th festival with Opening Ceremony

(Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | Orlando International Fringe Theatre kicked off its 35th festival with the official Opening Ceremony on May 12 in the Silver Venue at Orlando Family Stage.

The night included a celebratory ribbon-cutting featuring the Orlando Fringe board and Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan. After the board shared high-energy teaser shows featuring national and international artists.

Each show got 90 seconds to wow the audience with a quick preview designed to grab their attention. The crowd got to discover new favorites and start planning their festival experience.

The festival runs through May 25, at Loch Haven Park, featuring 14 days of uncensored, unjuried art and over 1,000 ticketed performances. A $10 official Fringe button is required for entry to all shows, plus tickets to individual performances.

Watemark Out News was present during the Opening Ceremony. View our photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.

Did you see a show? Love it? Vote for it below! Vote for your LGBTQ+ Orlando Fringe favorites in the 2026 Watermark Out News Splash Awards

Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival here and in the Orlando Fringe program.

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