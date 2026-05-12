Vote for your LGBTQ+ Orlando Fringe favorites in the 2026 Watermark Out News Splash Awards

It is time to vote in Watermark Out News’ ninth annual Splash Awards and let us know your Orlando Fringe LGBTQ+ favorites!

We want to know what you think about the Orlando Fringe shows and talent, both on stage and behind the scenes, and which LGBTQ+-themed Fringe shows were your favorites.

Here’s how it works: Starting on May 12, we want you to get out and see as many LGBTQ+-themed Orlando Fringe shows as you can – see them all in fact – then come back here and vote below for the shows that made the biggest splash for you in the following five categories: Favorite Show, Favorite Director, Favorite Writer, Favorite Lead Performer and Favorite Supporting Performer.

In all categories the nominees must be LGBTQ+ or from an LGBTQ+-themed show. Each of the performance categories are non-gender specific.

Not sure what to see? Check out our current issue detailing this year’s LGBTQ+ shows and pick up a copy of the Orlando Fringe program at select Central Florida sites, also available digitally here. The winners are based solely on readers’ votes.

Voting is open until noon on May 24. Please vote once per email address. Duplicate ballots will be deleted. Awards will handed out May 25 during the 2026 Orlando Fringe Closing Ceremonies and Awards at the Fringe Outdoor Stage.

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