Watermark Out News 33.09: Read the Rainbow

Read the Rainbow: Turn the page with this DIY Florida LGBTQ+ book crawl. Myki Meeks wins ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ for ‘all of Orlando’. Tampa Bay fundraises benefit local legend Kori Stevens.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Orlando entertainer Myki Meeks wins “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 18.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Fundraisers support local legend Kori Stevens after emergency surgery.
POSITIVE REACTIONS | Page 15
Sister Juana Reaction returns with her latest viewpoint.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Including Central Florida’s Chill Artistry Creator Ollie Hill.
READ THE RAINBOW | Page 20
Turn the page with this DIT Florida LGBTQ+ book crawl.
DUNEDIN PROUD | Page 23
Dunedin Pride, now a nonprofit, proudly enters a new chapter.
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