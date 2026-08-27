Watermark Out News 33.18: A Legacy of Impact

A Legacy of Impact: After nearly a decade, the Headdess Gala makes its return to Orlando with metamorphosis. LGBTQ+ and ally candidates with Florida primaries. Log Cabin Republicans become ‘LBG’ organization.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Moore Russell, Messina advance in the race for Orange County mayor.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Crist, Welch advance in the race for St. Petersburg mayor.
LOVING OUT LOUD | Page 15
Viewpoint writer Jerick Mediavilla returns with his latest column.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 17
Arcana conjures community and witchy charm in Gulfport.
A LEGACY OF IMPACT | Page 21
After nearly a decade, the Headdress Gala makes its return to Orlando.
DISCO DIVA | Page 23
Living legend Thelma Houston will headline the return of the Headdress Gala in Orlando.
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