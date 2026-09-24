Watermark Out News 33.20: Rainbow Roots & Beyond

Rainbow Roots & Beyond: Lakeland’s LGBTQ+ story is being written though community and connection. St Pete Pride welcomes new board for 25th year. Space Coast Pride marks 20th anniversary.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Headdress Gala makes triumphant return in Orlando.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
St Pete Pride welcomes new board ahead of 25th celebration.
YOUR QUEER CAREER | Page 15
Viewpoint writer Dr. Steve Yacovelli returns with his latest column.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
MCC Tampa marks 55 yeara of love, faith and community.
RAINBOW ROOTS & BEYOND | Page 20
Lakeland’s LGBTQ+ story is still being written through community and connection.
MUSICAL CATALYST | Page 23
Resilia’s Daisy Chamberlin on finding her voice in Orlando’s post-hardcore scene.
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