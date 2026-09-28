Dr. Fauci ‘honored to be part of’ LGBTQ+ history

Dr. Anthony Fauci (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

PHILADELPHIA | Dr. Anthony Fauci accepted an award from the Equality Forum on Sept. 27 in which he told the audience that he is honored to be part of the LGBTQ community’s history.

“Over these many decades I have not simply admired the community — I have genuinely enjoyed being part of the conversation with it,” Fauci said. “I’ve enjoyed the arguments, debates, disagreements, the humor, the friendship and above all the extraordinary commitment to alleviate suffering and prevent premature death for persons living with HIV.”

Fauci continued, “I am grateful to the Equality Forum for this award. I am grateful to the LGBTQ community for allowing me throughout these many years to become part of your struggle and I am deeply honored to be part of your history.”

Fauci traveled to Philadelphia to accept the Equality Forum’s International Role Model Award. Longtime HIV/AIDS activist Peter Staley presented Fauci with the award, recalling the early days in the fight against the disease and that activists in the 1980s frequently clashed with Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the time. In his remarks, Staley recalled the message on one sign from an ‘80s protest, “Fuck Fauci.” But activists warmed up to Fauci and he ultimately befriended his former gay critics, including Larry Kramer.

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at the Equality Form event on Sunday. (Washington Blade staff photo)

Also at Sunday’s event, the Equality Forum honored Erica Deuso, the first out transgender mayor in Pennsylvania; she was elected mayor of Downington, Pa., and sworn in last January. Ben Garcia, executive director of the American LGBTQ+ Museum in New York presented Deuso with the Frank Kameny Award.

The event also served as the kickoff of LGBT History Month, which Equality Forum honors by naming 31 LGBT Icons, one per day in October. Visit equalityforum.org for a full list of its more than 600 queer Icons. This year’s honorees include designer Calvin Klein, Rep. Chris Pappas, and President Abe Lincoln.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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