Digital Publications

Watermark Out News 33.19: Starting a Ryot

By Caitlin Sause

Starting a Ryot: The Ryot Tour brings ‘Drag Race’ and ‘The Voice’ icons to Florida.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Queer artist wins Orlando Museum of Art People’s Choice Award.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Tampa Museum of Art to celebrate 20 years of Pride & Passion.

LOVING OUT LOUD | Page 13
Viewpoint writer Sister Juana Reaction returns with her latest.

LGBTQ+ TRAVEL | Page 15
Florida leaders are heading to Puerto Rico for the National Trans Visibilty March.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Orlando entertainer Mariah Seely makes music and more.

STARTING A RYOT | Page 21
The Ryot Tour brings ‘Drag Race’ and ‘The Voice’ icons to Florida.

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