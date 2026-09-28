David Mink resigns as executive director of The Pride Chamber

(Photo courtesy David Mink)

ORLANDO | The Pride Chamber announced Sept. 28 that David Mink resigned from his role as executive director of the Chamber, effective Sept. 22.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank David for their service to the Chamber and our community and wish them well in their next chapter,” the Chamber says in a member update.

To transition smoothly, Bella Santana, executive assistant to the board, will continue to support the Chamber’s day-to-day operations and serve as the primary point of contact for member services, programs, events, and administrative inquiries.

The Chamber said its work on behalf of our members and Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ business community continues without interruption.

Bella Santana can be reached at Assistant@ThePrideChamber.org.

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