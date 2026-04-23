Bureau Chief’s Desk: Learning the Let Them Theory

As someone who likes to control a lot, I’ve started to change my mindset as there is only so much I can control.

Sometimes that means allowing others to make their own choices and acting freely. As somebody who likes to control situations, it’s hard for me to let go. But I’ve started to learn that without control there is freedom.

A lot of these feelings come with anxiety and sometimes that is a natural part of life. But there are things that we can do to stop trying to manage others and to focus on what matters the most to us. For me that means focusing on myself and my growth.

It means not taking things personally and navigating through life in the best interest for yourself. I’ve noticed that there is more emotional freedom in this as I’m not getting so worked up over other people’s actions.

There’s give and take with this of course as it’s not a smooth line of growth. There are times where there will be situations that will make my desire to control come out, but the work starts with seeing how to move forward with that emotion. It means noticing how judgment can impact your life.

A lot of this comes from the “Let Them Theory.” This was a tool developed by Mel Robbins and it was popularized in 2024-2025. The book promotes accepting the things you cannot control. When she says “let them” it means that you stop forcing others to behave as you want, freeing up your mental energy.

It helps me from putting my energy into something that will drain me.

“Two simple words, ‘Let Them,’ will set you free from the exhausting cycle of trying to manage everything and everyone around you,” the book says.

It is meant to teach you eight different processes on how to navigate with letting someone do what they would like:

Manage stress

Stop fearing others people’s opinion

Deal with someone’s negative reactions

Overcome chronic comparison

Master adult friendships

Motivate other people to change

Help someone who’s struggling

Choose the love you desire

Robbins says that the “Let Them Theory” taught her how to stop stressing about what she can’t control and to focus on what she can. She says that she’s never felt more free in her life.

She talks about what it means to release the control of others’ actions, opinions or choices. She even touches on how sometimes it means that you have to let that person go to set that boundary. That tends to be the hardest part, but it is a reminder to focus on what serves you best.

Of course, a lot of these things are easier said than done but the work starts with you. I know deep down I will always care about what people think but I have to tell myself not to give more weight to the thoughts of others.

Working to change your mindset isn’t easy but it’s definitely something that I think we can all do. It takes effort and time, and it doesn’t happen overnight.

These are things that we work on continuously throughout our life and they are things that I hope to work on as I become older. I know I’m young and I know that there is more to learn, but isn’t that what life is about? It’s about learning all the ways we can be better for ourselves and others.

In this issue we go on an LGBTQ+ book crawl through Central Florida and Tampa Bay. We also look at the big changes for Dunedin Pride, which officially became a nonprofit under independent ownership last month. Its next celebration begins May 31.

In Central Florida news, Orlando entertainer Myki Meeks wins “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 18 and Come Out with Pride celebrates its fifth annual Pride Prom. In Tampa Bay, we look ahead at the 2026 Mx St Pete Pride pageant and highlight local fundraisers for LGBTQ+ icon Kori Stevens, a local advocate who needs the community’s help.

I hope you will continue to support Watermark Out News and trust us to be your LGBTQ+ news source.

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