PHOTOS: Come Out with Pride holds 5th Pride Prom at Orlando Science Center

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Come Out with Pride held the organization’s 5th annual Pride Prom April 17 at the Orlando Science Center, presented by Pineapple Healthcare.

The night was a celebration of queer joy. It was created when Tatiana Quiroga, executive director of Come Out with Pride, spoke to board member Maia Monet about the need to experience prom authentically.

This year’s Pride Prom was headlined by Morphine Love Dion of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” who brought her unforgettable energy, flawless performance skills and Miami attitude to the show.

Alongside Dion’s performance, the prom featured DJ Blue Star, handcrafted cocktails and mocktails, a royal court crowning and a themed photobooth. The host of the night was Darcel Stevens, who brought the perfect mix of class, sass and sparkle for the night. Kitana Gemini and Lady Bri Adonis also performed.

Those in the VIP Lounge Experience got early access to the prom. They were encouraged to come early to enjoy catered food, drinks and exclusive entertainment before the main event began. There was also an exclusive private performance by Dion, including a meet and greet.

The 2026 Pride Prom Royal Court featured Monet, grassroots organizer Scott Mena, Ripple Hauxs founder Stxph Viana and lesbian iHeart Radio host Sondra “Rae” Valentino. COWP puts a spotlight on those in the Royal Court as it wants to uplift and celebrate incredible community champions across Central Florida.

Quiroga told the audience how important it is to hold events like Pride Prom, as they create a safe bubble for the community. She encouraged the crowd to be their authentic selves because “we are here, we are obviously queer and we aren’t going anywhere.”

The theme of the night was Time Traveler’s Ball and invited guests to step through the eras from the roaring ‘20s glam and disco fever to futuristic fantasy and everything in between. The goal of Pride Prom is to celebrate love, authenticity and self-expression in the space of a supportive community.

For more information, visit ComeOutWithPride.org.

Watemark Out News was present at Pride Prom. View our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

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