Tampa Bay benefits support Kori Stevens after surgery

Kori Stevens performs at Enigma last September. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA BAY | A series of fundraisers benefiting Kori Stevens will be held April 23-May 10 as the fan favorite drag entertainer recovers from emergency surgery.

Celebrated as the “First Lady of St. Petersburg,” Stevens is known for decades of work in Tampa Bay and beyond. LGBTQ+ advocates, friends and fans began planning benefits after she announced a partial amputation April 3.

“I think it’s funny that we all think we are invincible,” Stevens wrote via social media. “I certainly thought I was, and right this very moment, life is teaching me a lesson … I try so hard to be there for and take care of others, that I often — if not always — neglect myself. This time is pretty serious!”

Stevens was diagnosed with diabetes two decades ago, when insurance companies routinely considered it a pre-existing condition. This practice stopped when the Affordable Care Act went into effect.

“President Obama changed that and made it possible for people with diabetes to get the treatment that they need without having to literally sell their homes or belongings,” she explains. In her case, Stevens notes, “10 years is a long time to go without proper treatment and it caught up to me.”

The entertainer checked into the emergency room March 29 after stepping on a screw, which led to an infection. Her left foot and part of her left leg were removed as a result.

Stevens was released from the hospital April 6 and says she’s feeling “much better.” She subsequently entered a rehabilitation facility to rebuild her strength and learn “to handle the changes that are taking place with my body.”

Recovery will include six weeks of professionally administered antibiotics, physical therapy and learning to use a customized prosthetic. Stevens, who is also an accomplished seamstress, estimates it will be “at least three months, maybe more, to get me back to a place where I can even sit in front of the sewing machine and get some work done.”

Local benefits hope to mitigate her loss of income. Bradley’s on 7th and Pride of Tampa announced April 6 that they would sell raffle tickets and Jello shots throughout the month ahead of a benefit drag show April 26 at 9 p.m.

“Kori Stevens has always answered the call and supported countless nonprofits,” they shared. “A true leader in our community, Kori has given so much to so many — and now it’s our turn to show up in support. Let’s stand together for someone who has always stood for others. Your presence, participation and support will make a difference.”

Entertainment will include Amy DeMilo, Esme Russell, Felicity Lane, PheYonce Montrese and other fan favorites, with all proceeds going to Stevens. Before then, at the venue’s sister site Utopia Road Bar & Courtyard, the Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will hold a Bingo to raise funds as well:

The Garage will hold subsequently hold another benefit for Stevens in St. Petersburg April 25 at 10 p.m.

“We’re asking for you to turn up and turn out to help out Kori Stevens,” organizers shared April 14. “Kori Stevens has generously given to our community over the years and now we want to give to her the support she needs … Please come join us and show your love for this true legend in our community.”

Another St. Petersburg fundraiser will follow May 10 at 8:30 p.m. “A Night for Kori” will be held at Enigma, hosted by Daphne Ferraro and Kathryn Nevets. The emcees are seeking entertainers to donate performances and community members to donate raffle items.

“Join us for a special evening as our local community comes out to support one of our own,” they shared.

“I am completely overwhelmed and touched deeply by how the community has reacted,” Stevens says. “I already knew that they loved me, but oh my God do they love me! I just want them to know that I love and appreciate them as well for all their support over the years.”

As for what’s next, the entertainer’s hopes “are to be able to smoothly recover and adapt to the new life that awaits me.

“I am praying that it does not hinder my ability to continue the work that I do in the community,” she says. “I’ve always said that as long as I am able to be there, I will. That still holds true.”

Graphics courtesy each venue. Support Kori Stevens at The Garage April 25 in St. Petersburg, Bradley’s on 7th April 26 in Tampa and Enigma May 10 in St. Petersburg. You can also donate to her recovery directly via Venmo @KoriStevens or Cash App @$FIDiva.

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