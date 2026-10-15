Halloween on Central returns to St. Petersburg with 6th annual LGBTQ+ spooktacular

Saint Micah. (Photo by Domen and Van De Velde)

Halloween on Central will return for its sixth annual outing Oct. 25 from noon-5 p.m., once again featuring 22 car-free blocks of Central Ave. from 9th St. to 31st St. in St. Petersburg’s EDGE and Grand Central Districts.

The St. Petersburg staple has included LGBTQ+-led activations and events since its inception. More than 120,000 people attended Halloween on Central in 2025, leading organizers to call it the city’s “largest street festival and one of the country’s largest open-air Halloween celebrations.”

“Halloween on Central gives people a chance to experience Central Avenue in a completely different way,” says Grand Central District Association Executive Director Chris Arnold.

“It is playful, welcoming and rooted in the local businesses and organizations that make these districts special,” he continues. “We are proud to bring the community together for another year of Halloween fun.”

Attendees of the family-friendly costume stroll are encouraged to arrive by foot, bicycle, scooter, ride share or the city’s public transportation.

Options include the PSTA’s SunRunner, which runs parallel to Central Ave. and will be free throughout this year’s event. Tropicana Field will also offer free parking courtesy of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Returning activations include Kooky Spooky in the EDGE District, running from the 900 to the 1600 block where LGBTQ+ bar Enigma will be open, and the Voodoo Vendor Village. It returns to the 1600-2100 blocks and is curated by LocalShops1 and SIK Promotions.

“This year, the Voodoo Vendor Village has expanded!” they advise. “Explore more than 150 local makers, artists and small businesses … Shop, snack and enjoy live entertainment while you stroll. Admission is free and tickets are not required — just bring your broomstick and join us for shopping, dining and a spooky good time!”

The Boo-levard of Play Family Zone is also back for a second year with “super fun updates in store.” It will now span the 2600-2700 blocks and feature “activities, games, costumes, entertainment and, of course, candy!”

Halloween on Central’s Sensory Area, meanwhile, “will allow attendees with neuro-diversities or sensory processing differences to enjoy the festival in a safe and supportive space.” It is located along the 2700 block.

St Pete Pride’s FrankenPride will return along the 2500 block of the Grand Central District, the celebration’s birthplace.

“FrankenPride is returning to this year’s Halloween On Central, bringing an LGBTQ+ area to one of St. Pete’s biggest Halloween celebrations, and St Pete Pride will be there!” the nonprofit shared Sept. 30. “Grab your crew, put on your best costume and get ready for a frightfully fun day.”

The activation is once again expected to include inclusive entertainment, vendors and more:

“We’re excited to bring FrankenPride back to Halloween on Central!” St Pete Pride Executive Director Bior Guigni says. “Halloween has always been a chance for our LGBTQ+ community to embrace creativity and self-expression, and FrankenPride brings that spirit to life with a little spooky fun.”

Cocktail’s signature Cock-o-Ween also returns with events Oct. 23-25 in the 2300 block, featuring indoor entertainment all weekend culminating with main stage entertainment outside of the venue.

“They don’t call it ‘Gay Christmas’ for nothing! Nobody does Halloween like Cocktail,” the the LGBTQ+ hotspot shares.

“We celebrate all month long at the resort. From scary movie nights in our heated pool to hair-raising drag shows, the spooky fun never ends.”

This year’s event headliners include a range of artists. In addition to local talent, featured entertainers include dance-pop artist Rockell, known for “In a Dream,” pop artist EMM, known for “Dumb Psycho” and Ashley Britney, billed as “the real fake Britney Spears impersonator.”

They’re also joined by Saint Micah, a “piano prodigy turned pop chanteuse.” The LGBTQ+ artist finds himself in an authentic and meaningful new era, recognizing that “music can transcend language to touch people.

“It’s important that we’re represented so that we can tell our own stories, both to connect with the community and reach those who aren’t out or still feel completely alone in what they’re feeling to let them know that it’s okay to be who they are and follow their passions,” he continues.

Micah says he’s eager to perform in Florida, “especially at such a celebratory event. I’m really looking forward to having a great time with everyone in a safe space where we can all let loose and be ourselves. I just want the community to know that they’re special, accepted and that there are places they can go to have a good time without judgement.”

“Halloween on Central is always one of our favorite weekends of the year,” adds David Fischer, owner of Pour Behavior’s Cocktail, The Wet Spot, The Ball and Mari Jean Hotel. The resort’s Halloweenie Weekend will follow Halloween on Central Oct. 29-Nov. 1 featuring “Drag Race” headliner Willam.

“We love seeing the Grand Central District come alive with incredible costumes, great entertainment and the whole city coming together to celebrate the season,” he continues. “We’re especially excited about this year’s lineup and having so many talented headliners joining us — Rockell, a true 90s favorite; Saint Micah and Emm, two exciting, contemporary pop artists; and Ashley Britney, a Britney Spears impersonator who will blow your mind!”

Fischer adds that Cocktail “can’t wait to see them all take the stage and bring that energy to Central Ave.”

Other LGBTQ+ festivities are expected across Halloween on Central. Dad’s Kitchen and Co. will hold a drag brunch and both the Garage on Central and Lucky Star will serve as happy haunts.

“Enjoy this massive event, welcoming thousands of attendees in costumes of all kinds, with entertainment for all ages, local vendors, live music, business advocacy, immersive experiences, and, of course, candy!” Halloween on Central organizers share. “It’s the ultimate way to celebrate Halloween in St. Pete!”

Halloween on Central 2026 will take place Oct. 25 from noon-5 p.m. For more information visit HalloweenOnCentral.com.

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