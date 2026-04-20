Myki Meeks wins ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ for ‘all of Orlando’

Myki Meeks wins “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” (Screenshot via the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Facebook.)

ORLANDO | Orlando entertainer Myki Meeks took the title of America’s next drag superstar in season 18 finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on April 17.

Against two fellow finalists, Meeks beat out Darlene Mitchell and Nini Coco in the showdown, securing the crown after a season of standout performances. In second place was Coco, who received a $25,000 cash tip. Mitchell was awarded $10,000 for her performance throughout the season.

Miley Cyrus made a special appearance to receive the Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award from RuPaul herself, and afterwards she sat on the judges’ panel and watched the top 2 battle in the final lip-sync. They lip-synced for the crown to “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved” by Cyrus, featuring Naomi Campbell.

Meeks took home the $200,000 grand prize courtesy of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Match” Queen, a custom crown and scepter from Fierce Drag Jewels, and an exclusive makeup collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics, a franchise first.

After accepting the crown, Meeks said, “This is for my friends, my family, all of Orlando. Live fiercely, love boldly and write it in the books, baby: the Meeks shall inherit the crown!”

“After a season of extraordinary charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, it is my pleasure to crown Myki Meeks the champion of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 18! From the beginning, Myki has demonstrated the true essence of a superstar. I’m excited to experience more of her special brand of joy, laughter and love throughout her brilliant career,” said RuPaul.

In the episode, judge Michelle Visage welcomed back the season 18 queens to the main stage. DD Fuego, Mandy Mango, Briar Blush, Ciara Myst, Vita VonTesse Star, Mia Starr, Athena Dion, Kenya Pleaser, Tampa Bay’s Discord Addams, Jane Don’t and Juicy Love Dion all made one final appearance as the eliminated queens of the season.

In the Live Finale Reaction with Meeks, Mitchell and Coco, the queens shared praise for each other’s work throughout the season. While Meeks and Coco watched their lip-sync battle, they both became emotional. Meeks cried tears of joy when she heard her name called by RuPaul.

“I’ve been watching the show since season one in my bedroom as a preteen secretly and it’s been my solace as a queer kid,” Meeks said. “I’ve seen every single moment…”

Watch the full reaction below:

Locally, the Renaissance Theatre Company held a sold-out viewing party. Fans in the venue jumped out of their seats as confetti fell around them to celebrate Meeks.

Meeks was the first drag performer to perform at the Ren, which changed the trajectory of the company. Meeks has also previously performed at Hamburger Mary’s Orlando.

On Facebook, Meeks shared more excitement.

“I hope to bring you laughs, glamour, and a whole lot royalty this year as your current reigning,” Meeks shared. Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way. This would not have been possible without my support system back home and my sisters of Season 18. Orlando this is for you!”

Read our interview with Meeks ahead of the season 18 premiere here.

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