Bureau Chief’s Desk: Acting With Integrity

I fell in love with journalism eight years ago. I didn’t know as much as I know now but I knew I wanted to document stories and create impact in people’s lives.

I strive to tell stories and that means giving a voice to the voiceless. It’s been a driving goal of mine to have my articles create impact in someone’s life. Journalism has been my life and completing my bachelor’s degree only made me fall in love with the field more.

I learned so much about what really goes into journalism. I learned about the Society of Professional Journalists, the nation’s most broad-based journalism organization, dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism and upholding high ethical standards.

There is a club chapter at UCF and after being a member for almost two years, I joined the leadership team of the club. We always taught SPJ Code of Ethics. I think it’s incredibly important that everybody, journalist or not, knows the code of ethics.

It states that members of SPJ believe that public enlightenment is the forerunner of justice and the foundation of democracy. Ethical journalism strives to ensure the free exchange of information that is accurate, fair and thorough. An ethical journalist acts with integrity.

I think that last sentence is incredibly powerful. Now let’s looks at the four principles of the foundation of ethical journalism.

Seek Truth and Report It

“Ethical journalism should be accurate and fair. Journalists should be honest and courageous in gathering, reporting and interpreting information.”

This means taking responsibility in the accuracy of your work and includes verifying information before releasing it. Fact checking is incredibly important, especially with how people learn about their news. Sometimes you can’t always believe what you see at first glance.

Something I was always taught was to give a voice to the voiceless. A journalist’s job is to amplify the voices that are less likely to be heard.

Minimize Harm

“Ethical journalism treats sources, subjects, colleagues and members of the public as human beings deserving of respect.”

I hold this principle close to my heart. I am a very empathetic person, and I care deeply. It’s why I’m so passionate about the work I do. I want my sources to be comfortable around me and that is the one thing I hear the most. That I make people feel safe to share their stories.

This value reminds us that we are human first. It’s balancing the public’s need for information against potential harm or discomfort. It’s showing compassion for those who may be affected by news coverage.

This was something I stressed to the student reporters at UCF. We have to use heightened sensitivity when dealing with situations that may cause intense emotions.

Act Independently

“The highest and primary obligation of ethical journalism is to serve the public.”

I think this is the first thing journalists should know: you have to avoid conflicts of interest, real or perceived. There will be times that a source may be reoccurring but that just means they are relevant to the stories we work on.

We can’t be biased in our work and that is the important part to remind ourselves of.

Be Accountable and Transparent

“Ethical journalism means taking responsibility for one’s work and explaining one’s decisions to the public.”

There will be times that we make mistakes but it’s how we respond that matters. We must be honest about our mistakes and correct them promptly and prominently. If clarity if needed, then we have to explain further.

However, this is not a set of rules, rather a guide that encourages all who engage in journalism to take responsibility for the information they provide, regardless of medium.

In this issue, we learn about groups that are teaching LGBTQ+ Floridians gun safety through training and courses. We take a closer look at the laws in the so-called “gunshine” state.

In Central Florida news coverage, TransMasc Orlando hosts an auto-mechanic workshop, Dolls Teach the Kens, providing a space where transfemmes can educate transmascs all about what goes on “under the hood.”

In Tampa Bay news coverage, the owner of The Hanger addresses his LGBTQ+ remarks about the Super Bowl after backlash from social media.

We also look at “Lilly and the Pirates the Musical” as it sets sail at Orlando Family Stage. We speak with the director and his partner of 20 years who features his original music and lyrics.

I hope you will continue to support Watermark Out News and trust us to be your LGBTQ+ news source.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube