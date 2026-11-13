Michelle Culpepper appointed to LGBT Professionals Association board

(Photo via LGBT Meeting Professionals Association’s Facebook)

The LGBT Meeting Professionals Association announced its 2027 Board of Directors on Nov. 11, including Florida resident Michelle Culpepper among its new appointees.

“Every event we produce is a chance to show what real inclusion looks like, from site selection to the moment attendees walk in the door. I’m here to listen, to learn, and to help more of our industry step up as allies so that every professional and every attendee feels they belong,” Culpepper said.

Culpepper, director of partnerships at edgefactory, was appointed to serve as an at-large director on the board.

Founded in 1999, edgefactory helps to produce live event content and corporate communications, commercials, public service announcements, training videos and more.

Established in 2018, the LGBT Meeting Professionals Association advocates for greater inclusion in the meetings and events industry. According to its website, the organization partners with companies including Marriott International and MGM Resorts.

Gary Murakami, the association’s immediate past chair and a member of the nominating committee, said bringing experienced professionals onto the board was “crucial.”

“The incoming directors complement the strengths of our continuing board, while bringing new perspectives and insights that reflect our meetings and events community. Together, this board will help expand our impact, strengthen our voice, and continue moving LGBT MPA forward,” Murakami said.

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