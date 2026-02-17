The Hangar owner clarifies LGBTQ+ remarks after backlash

ST. PETERSBURG | The Hangar Restaurant & Flight Lounge Owner Matthew Smith says he has “no ill will toward any individual or community” after a comment he made via social media was deemed by some to be anti-LGBTQ+ in nature.

The comment was publicly made on Smith’s personal Facebook page regarding this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. It specifically referenced a brief scene of two men dancing during LGBTQ+ ally Bad Bunny’s headlining performance.

Responding to an apparent criticism reading “English” — the show was primarily presented in Spanish — Smith wrote “I don’t mind the language or culture. It’s the homosexuality for me.” His original post advised “It’s ok to like both,” referring to the halftime show and the “All-American Halftime Show,” a conservative alternative featuring anti-LGBTQ+ entertainer Kid Rock.

The comment came to light Feb. 12 when an anonymous participant shared a series of screenshots on “St. Petersburg LGBTQ & You,” a public Facebook group with over 5,000 members.

“I am writing to bring a matter of community concern to your attention regarding The Hangar Restaurant & Flight Lounge in downtown St. Petersburg and its owner, Matthew Smith,” it reads. “St. Petersburg prides itself on being an inclusive city for all residents and visitors. However, public comments recently made by Mr. Smith on social media have raised serious concerns about the restaurant’s stance toward the LGBTQ+ community.”

The anonymous user advised they preferred to remain as such “due to long-standing personal ties,” noting they “felt it was important that this information be in the hands of those who advocate for our city’s values.”

Respondents were both thankful of and dismissive toward the poster’s concerns. Those who shared them advised Smith’s profile includes the acronym “HNIC,” which can reference a racial slur, and noted The Hangar hosted a pro-Donald Trump party during St Pete Pride 2025. The president has enacted or backed a growing list of anti-LGBTQ+ policies since returning to office.

Watermark Out News confirmed the validity of the screenshots and spoke with Smith Feb. 17. He notes he could have been “more clear.”

“I was responding to someone I’ve known since high school … I don’t have any problem with anybody, or any disdain or ill will toward anybody,” Smith says. “What I meant was just the choice of entertainment content was … not entertaining to me. It wasn’t that I was repulsed or anything.

“I just think it’s unfortunate that it was taken elsewhere,” he adds. “If anybody was generally offended by what I said I’d like to speak to them just to learn … I don’t have any problem with anybody, regardless of who they love or share their lives with.”

Smith purchased The Hangar in 2022 and previously served as executive chef and general manager. He calls the restaurant a local staple “for everyone.”

“We always just treat people like human beings, based on their character and the respect they deserve as people,” he says.

Smith also advises that “HNIC” is not meant to include a racial slur. “There’s no ill will toward anyone based on the color of their skin or who they love coming from me,” he says.

Smith calls The Hangar “apolitical” as well, noting that the restaurant has a space available for rent to anyone. He confirmed a pro-Trump party took place during St Pete Pride but advises it was not a sponsored event.

After conferring with The Hangar’s management, Smith also told Watermark Out News that the party called themselves “Gays for Trump.” He advised he “did not speak with them or have any other contact.”

The restaurant owner also shared a screenshot with Watermark Out News showing a comment that as of Feb. 17 is still pending approval by the “St. Petersburg LGBTQ & You” admin team. Smith says he hoped to respond to the post directly.

“Someone here mentioned they’ve known me for years, yet chose to stay anonymous while joining a wave of online speculation,” it reads. “I’ll say this plainly and respectfully: I have no issue with anyone for who they are or who they love.

“Like all of us, I have personal entertainment preferences, just as some people enjoy certain music, sports, or shows more than others, but those preferences have nothing to do with how I treat people or the respect I have them,” it continues. “I hold no ill will toward any individual or community.”

Smith adds that he hopes “everybody finds peace in their lives and has somebody they love to share it with.”

For more information about The Hangar Restaurant & Flight Lounge, visit TheHangarStPete.com.