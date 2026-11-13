Authorities identify VIDA Fitness shooter

VIDA Fitness on 15th Street, N.W. Authorities have identified the gunman who opened fire inside the gym on Thursday morning. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Matt Lambert wrote online manifesto.

Authorities have identified the man who they said killed one person and injured four others at the VIDA Fitness in Logan Circle on Nov. 12.

NBC Washington cited police sources who identified the shooter as Dr. Matt Lambert, a board-certified emergency physician who lived in the Metropole on 15th Street, N.W.

His professional website said he has “over two decades of clinical experience.” It lists previous work at Bellevue Hospital in New York and Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

“Dr. Lambert splits his time between the mountains of West Virginia and the Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C.,” his website states.

Possible motive emerges

Lambert was reportedly “in active litigation” with his building’s homeowners association, and killed the building manager while he was at VIDA Fitness, which is on the Metropole’s ground floor. Authorities confirmed Lambert died by suicide in a 7th floor apartment in the Metropole after the shooting.

Lambert posted a manifesto online that detailed his legal dispute.

The account, titled “Of Mice and Mold,” contains a series of posts documenting complaints about the building, including alleged problems in his apartment. Its profile picture shows a corner of a room covered in what appears to be mold.

“My manifesto is an engineering report,” the account posted, alongside screenshots of complaints submitted to the building’s board. The complaints describe alleged problems across multiple units, including Lambert’s, with water damage appearing to be a central concern.

Posts published Wednesday also appear to show the apartment where Lambert reportedly barricaded himself after the shooting. The images show open windows, tarps, and exposed walls.

Other posts indicate frustration with how the building handled his complaints. One post on the account says “D.C. code requires disclosure of leaks, mold, and rodent infestation upon sale,” while also referencing D.C. Code § 42-1305.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Lambert recently got involved in a court case involving his HOA over disputes concerning ongoing work in his apartment. The source described the dispute as part of a broader disagreement between Lambert and the building.

Joe Reberkenny contributed to this story.

The Washington Blade will continue to update this story as additional details become available.

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