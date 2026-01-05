PHOTOS: St. Petersburg watches ‘Drag Race’ premiere with Discord Addams

Discord (L) and Gidget Von Addams. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Cocktail held its first viewing party for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 18 Jan. 2, an evening featuring local competitor Discord Addams.

The premiere party was hosted by Adriana Sparkle and featured a meet-and-greet, performances and more. Addams, who hosted the venue’s season 17 viewing parties to cheer on finalist Jewels Sparkles, thanked attendees for their support.

“I am so fucking excited that you are all here, because I could not have done this without all of you,” she told the crowd. “Last year you all came to the viewing parties, you tipped me every single week and we used every single one of those dollars to get me on to fucking ‘Drag Race’ — so everything you are seeing is a product of of you all being here.”

“Every dollar that you give me … [that] you give all these local girls, we put it back into our craft,” she continued. “So we would not exist without every single fucking one of you.”

In addition to Addams and Sparkle, the night featured entertainment from Blu Dream and Gidget Von Addams — the “Drag Race” contestant’s partner, drag collaborator and as of that evening, fiancée. Discord asked Gidget to marry her on the stage.

“I would not be here without you,” Discord told Gidget, who enthusiastically agreed to wed. The two shared a kiss as the crowd roared in support.

“Drag Race” watch parties will continue at Cocktail throughout the season and VIP experiences are available at CocktailStPete.com. View video and photos from the premiere party below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent. View this post on Instagram

