St. Petersburg entertainer Discord Addams to compete on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 18

(Screenshot via the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” YouTube.)

ST. PETERSBURG | Tampa Bay entertainer Discord Addams will compete on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 18, premiering Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

The network announced the competition’s latest cast Dec. 2, “ru-vealing” the queens who will compete for the title of “American’s Next Drag Superstar” and more. Addams, a Tampa Bay entertainer with roots in Ohio and Chicago, was among them.

Addams regularly performs at venues like Cocktail in St. Petersburg. Notably, she hosted The Wet Spot’s “Drag Race” season 17 watch parties, where Tampa Bay cheered for local finalist Jewels Sparkles.

“All hail the Queen of Punk,” the series announced her involvement Dec. 2.

Addams said in her “Meet the Queens” introduction that given her background, the entertainer isn’t bringing “a specific city-type of representation” to the competition. Instead, she’s “bringing Discord to the show,” someone she describes as a “high-fashion, punk rock maximalist.”

“I want to wear everything … when I look in the mirror, instead of taking one thing off, I want to put on two more necklaces and like, three more bracelets,” she mused in the video, seen below. “I want it to look like if a Transformer was a church … I’m like a church that’s on fire, but I’m like a human.”

The entertainer also reflected on musical artists that have influenced her drag style. She named the Dead Kennedys, Sex Pistols, Aerosmith and more, likening herself to a mixture of Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger.

“I’m America’s Next Drag Superstar because I am bringing punk rock to the main stage, I am bringing a sense of fashion that the girls have not seen before and I just want to be an advocate for the underdog and an advocate for people who are getting treated poorly in this country,” Addams noted.

“We need drag queens who are going to say more about what’s happening instead of saying less,” she concluded. Learn more about Addams below: View this post on Instagram

Cocktail was among those to congratulate the queen, announcing their season 18 watch parties will feature live entertainment and more.

“Our very own punk princess is competing to be America’s Next Drag Superstar on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18!” the venue shared. “We could not be more proud to be the home bar of this incredible individual and we’re so excited to see her on the big screen.”

Orlando entertainer Myki Meeks will also compete on the next season of “Drag Race.” Read more soon and view the full season 18 ruveal below:

