Orlando entertainer Myki Meeks to compete on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 18

ORLANDO | Orlando entertainer Myki Meeks will compete on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 18, premiering Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

The network announced the competition’s latest cast Dec. 2, “ru-vealing” the queens who will compete for the title of “American’s Next Drag Superstar” and the brand new tagline, “In shady times, let there be light.” Meeks, Orlando’s dynamic theatrical powerhouse, was among them.

A self-described "recovering theater kid," Myki blends glamour with camp, lights up the room as a host, and is known for her quick wit and ease with a microphone. As a talented actress and consummate performer, Meeks is said to bring a stage presence that will keep the competition on its toes.

“I think my gut instinct will help me the most,” Meeks shared in her “Meet the Queens” introduction, seen below. “Its gotten me this far. I’ve always kind of had my eyes on the goal and I get what I want and that’s not me being cocky. That’s just I know what I can do and I know what I’m worth. So I just got to keep that and listen to it.

Meeks said that she thinks of herself as a theatrical powerhouse because she does so much. She said theater was her upbringing and has inspired her look of old Hollywood glamour and party girl.

“I am America’s Next Drag Superstar because I know my star potential is ready for that next level,” Meeks expressed. “I have a whole city of people chanting my name, I hope to make them proud and hopefully a whole new legion of people to impress as well.”

Learn more about Meeks below:

The Renaissance Theatre Company was among those to congratulate the queen, announcing a Off The Record show Dec. 3 featuring Meeks held at its new temporary space at 54 W. Church St.

"Come join us all in celebrating our OTR diva Myki Meeks premiering on Season 18 Of RuPauls Drag Race!" the venue shared. "Held at our new temporary space, the 54 W downtown, we are going to be partying Meeks style!"

St. Petersburg entertainer Discord Addams will also compete on the next season of "Drag Race." Read more soon and view the full season 18 ruveal below:

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 18 will premiere Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. on MTV.