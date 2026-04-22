DeSantis signs bill restricting local DEI support in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (C) signs SB 1134 April 22. (Screenshot via DeSantis’ Facebook)

TALLAHASSEE | Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation April 22 targeting local support for diversity, equity and inclusion in cities across Florida.

Officially filed as “Official Actions of Local Governments,” SB 1134 was deemed the “Anti-Diversity in Local Government” by Equality Florida. The Florida Senate passed the measure March 4 and the Florida House followed suit March 10.

While the law won’t go into effect until Jan. 2027, LGBTQ+ advocates say it could impact celebrations like Pride and more. It will prohibit counties and municipalities “from funding or promoting or taking official action” relating to DEI, bar inclusion officers and give the state government the power to remove local officials who are deemed to violate the law.

Elected officials from across the state spoke out against the legislation prior to its passage. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, Tallahassee Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, Fernandina Beach Commissioner Genece Minshew and Leon County Commissioner David O’Keefe each condemned its intent.

DeSantis signed the legislation in Tallahassee, where he also signed a bill barring net-zero policies that cut down on greenhouse gases.

“Floridians should not be forced to pay for radical climate agendas or identity politics with their hard-earned tax dollars,” he said in a statement. “Today in Jacksonville, I signed two important bills to limit government overreach and prevent local authorities from imposing carbon taxes and discriminatory DEI mandates on Floridians.”

During a brief ceremony, available here, the governor called local governments showing support for DEI “discriminatory.” He also likened DEI to “an ideological construct that is designed to promote a particular political agenda … to the detriment of disfavored groups.

“I would think with DEI the disfavored groups, number one obviously would be white males, and I think they’ve been discriminated against… it’s not fine, it’s wrong,” DeSantis continued. “… the proper approach is to treat people based on merit, and not try to divvy them up into various different groups.”

Equality Florida condemned the bill’s signing. They said SB 1134 was “designed to intimidate cities and counties that celebrate and support the diverse communities they serve.”

“This law is deeply concerning and deliberately vague, sending a clear message that celebrating diversity and supporting LGBTQ Floridians can carry legal and political risk,” said Equality Florida Public Policy Director Jon Harris Maurer.

“It targets not only local governments but every community that works to create inclusive, welcoming spaces. Our communities have faced unjust laws before, and responded with resilience, strength and solidarity,” he continued. “Equality Florida will continue to stand with local leaders, community organizations, and residents to ensure that LGBTQ people remain visible, celebrated and supported. Pride will continue, programs that support inclusion will continue, and our communities will remain strong despite attempts to intimidate or silence them.”

Read more from the organization below:

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus also condemned DeSantis’ signing, calling it “a giant step backward” for the state.

“This isn’t about efficiency or accountability,” said Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus President Kristen Browde. “DeSantis is just trying to create another extreme right wing talking point for his future campaigns, by trying to prevent local communities from creating opportunities for minority and traditionally underserved segments of our society. The law is wrongheaded and unconstitutional, and will likely be struck down even by conservative justices.”

Local officials have already signaled potential legal challenges to the law.

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