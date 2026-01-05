PHOTOS: Orlando watches ‘Drag Race’ premiere with Myki Meeks and Jewels Sparkles

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | The Renaissance Theatre Company hosted a watch party Jan. 2 at 54 West for the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 18 premiere, welcoming Orlando entertainer Myki Meeks and Tampa Bay’s season 17 finalist Jewels Sparkles.

With a sold-out crowd, the event opened the lobby for seats as the main room was filled with guests. The night included a meet and greet with Meeks and Sparkles.

The City of Orlando granted a short-term lease to the Ren at 54 W. Church St., also the former home of Mad Cow Theatre on Nov. 25.

Before the episode started, Meeks had everyone who was holding a drink cheer to season 18. During the watch party, Meeks and Sparkles gave their commentary in-between commercial breaks as the audience cheered every time Meeks would appear on screen.

Meeks shared some behind-the-scenes information aboutwhat would happen during each challenge and how the days would fly by.

When Meeks appeared for her walkout on “Drag Race,” she looked at herself with shock and hugged Sparkles with tears in her eyes. The audience chanted her name and cheered during her apparence on the show.

At the end of the episode, Meeks was declared safe by the judges. Like many of the previous years, the “Drag Race” premiere had no queens going home; fans will have to wait until next week to find out who the Pork Chop of the season is.

Watermark Out News attended the watch party and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

Tampa Bay also celebrated the new season of “Drag Race,” cheering on local competitor Discord Addams. View our coverage here.

