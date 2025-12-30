St Pete Pride to hold Fire Island Classic Tea Dance fundraiser

(Graphic via St Pete Pride)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride will hold a Fire Island Classic Tea Dance Jan. 11 from 3-8 p.m. at The Studio@620, its first fundraiser of the 2026 season.

The 21+ event is presented in partnership with Bobby Bonanno, a founding board member of the Fire Island Pines Historical Society. The nonprofit exists to honor the LGBTQ+ destination’s legacy.

“Fire Island has long been a refuge for the LGBTQ+ community, a place defined by freedom, expression and inclusion,” St Pete Pride announced the venture. “The tea dance tradition originated in the Fire Island Pines in 1966 and has since been adopted by queer communities and gay resorts around the world.”

Bonanno moved to St. Petersburg last year and says he found a like-minded organization in St Pete Pride, which will hold its 24th celebration in June. “In these times I think it’s important for all nonprofits to support each other,” he notes.

“I love the rich history of St Pete Pride and thought I could bring my Fire Island history and all it represents to St. Pete in support and a collaboration,” Bonanno explains. “The mission of the organization I created, FIPHS, was one of remembrance and mentoring, and I felt it was in line with St Pete Pride’s mission.”

Recently appointed St Pete Pride Vice President Trent Brock agrees. He notes that while “tea dances aren’t necessarily new to the Tampa Bay area … this one is intentionally different,” citing Bonanno’s involvement.

“That connection brings an unparalleled level of authenticity and historical significance to the event,” he explains. “Together, we wanted to create an experience that honors the true legacy of Fire Island tea dances while introducing something elevated, intentional and deeply rooted in LGBTQ+ history to the Tampa Bay community.”

Tickets begin at $20 and are available online with fees. Door sales begin Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. and are a base price of $25. The first 30 guests will receive a Fire Island Tea Dance tank top.

The event will feature two veteran DJs. The first is Robbie Leslie, whose four decades of work have served as “the soundtrack to not only Fire Island History” but to New York Clubs like Studio 54. He now resides in Fort Lauderdale.

The second is St. Petersburg-based DJ Tim Staney, whose musical journey began in 1987. Over the decades he became “a fixture in the New England club circuit” and more recently has performed at major LGBTQ+ celebrations across Florida, including St Pete Pride:

“One of the most important things to me is in these challenging times we must come together,” Bonanno says. “A dance floor is a neutral space where across the floor you can be anyone to anybody, yet we are all united in the joy of the moment!”

“St Pete Pride is committed to delivering meaningful, joyful and inclusive programming year-round,” Brock adds. “The Fire Island Classic Tea Dance is for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community to come together, feel seen and experience the joy and love that comes from being in a shared space.

“With so many people relocating from New York and other parts of the Northeast … we hope this event helps create a sense of home, familiarity and belonging, while welcoming longtime residents to experience something truly special,” he continues. “We cannot wait to welcome our community onto the dance floor to kick off the year surrounded by joy, music and love.”

St Pete Pride’s Fire Island Classic Tea Dance will be held Jan. 11 from 3-8 p.m. at The Studio@620, located at 620 1st Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. Tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit StPetePride.org.