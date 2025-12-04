Radio duo ‘Miguel and Holly’ announce Tampa Bay return

Miguel Fuller (L) and Holly O’Connor. (Screenshot via 100.7/Instagram)

TAMPA BAY | Fan favorite radio personalities Miguel Fuller and Holly O’Connor will return to Tampa Bay airwaves next year with “Miguel & Holly Mornings” on Mix 100.7.

The co-hosts previously led “The Miguel & Holly Show” in the region, which aired for nearly seven years until 2022. They wrapped a three-year run on Hits 96.1 in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier this year.

Fuller and O’Connor initially teased their Tampa Bay return Dec. 1 before a full reveal Dec. 4. “A brand-new era begins… consider this our early Christmas surprise,” they shared via social media.

“We are back where it all began, right here in Tampa Bay!” Fuller shared in a video. “We’ll be joining you every morning right after the holidays.”

The show will broadcast weekdays from 6-10 a.m., iHeart Media announced. It will begin Jan. 5, 2026.

“Miguel and Holly bring an energy, authenticity and connection to this community that our listeners love,” iHeartMedia Tampa Bay Vice President of Programming Tommy Chuck said in a statement. “Welcoming them back feels like bringing old friends home. We’re excited for mornings filled with laughter, real conversation and a great variety of music.”

“Returning to Tampa Bay feels like stepping back into the place where my life truly started,” Fuller tells Watermark Out News. “I met my husband here, I served as grand marshal of St Pete Pride … and I found a deep sense of belonging in the LGBTQ+ community.

“I am thrilled to be back and ready to help lift up our community in a big way with Mix 100.7,” he added. View their full announcement below: View this post on Instagram

