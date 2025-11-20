Editor’s Desk: The More Things Change

I’m a big fan of November. We finally get some cooler weather, at least by Florida standards, folks start unwrapping their holiday cheer and my husband and I celebrate our wedding anniversary.

With all due respect to Thanksgiving, that’s been my favorite part of November since 2016. We celebrated nine years of marriage this month and it isn’t an exaggeration to say I’ve never regretted saying “I Do.”

I think about the day we did quite often. Marriage equality was in its infancy, having become law of the land around a year and a half prior, and we recognized that by reading parts of former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s ruling on Obergefell v. Hodges.

“No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice and family,” he wrote in the court’s majority opinion. “In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than once they were.”

“They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law,” he concluded. “The Constitution grants them that right.”

We needed to hear those words again. Not just because they were a celebrated truth but as a reminder: our wedding took place just three days after the 2016 presidential election.

We always knew it would, we just didn’t expect things to turn out the way they did. The future of marriage equality felt uncertain under Donald Trump, who was no LGBTQ+ ally and had promised to appoint conservative justices to SCOTUS.

Most of our attendees were still grieving his election — we certainly were — and the world felt heavy and dark. Our wedding was a chance for our friends and family to find some light in troubling times, and I think they did. It became not just a celebration of our love but of our entire community. I’ll always cherish that.

I knew then, as I know now, that I found the perfect person for me — and that no matter what the future held, no one could ever change that. It’s something I hope everyone that wants to do the same gets to experience.

The more things change, of course, the more they stay the same.

Trump ultimately did appoint those conservative justices, reshaping our country’s legal landscape for decades to come, and that led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In striking down decades of precedent, some of the justices used their ruling to cast doubt on marriage equality.

Thankfully, in a country that seemed to prioritize presidential calm to chaos, former President Joe Biden championed the Respect for Marriage Act. It was signed into law in 2022, requiring all states to recognize same-sex marriage and more.

With Trump’s return to power, however, things are heavy and dark again. He’s targeted LGBTQ+ Americans since his first day back in office, particularly our trans siblings, and the future of marriage equality was once again called into question around its 10-year mark.

Kim Davis, a former county clerk from Kentucky who was ordered to pay $360,000 after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2015, asked SCOTUS to take up her case in August. As a part of that, she asked the body to revisit Obergefell.

SCOTUS met Nov. 7 to consider whether or not to take up the case, among others, before announcing Nov. 10 that they would not. It was welcome news, particularly two days before we celebrated our ninth wedding anniversary.

I never personally thought marriage equality was at risk, but the fact that Davis felt emboldened enough to seek review — again, I’ll add — was no less frustrating.

Trump has cultivated a political climate where such challenges are welcome, and even celebrated, and it’s a frightening time for so many of us. It’s why it’s important that we all do our part to keep fighting for a better tomorrow.

