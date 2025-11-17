Inaugural Q Fest elevates LGBTQ+ voices through theatre and film at The Center Orlando

(Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | For four days, Q Fest, an interactive queer theatre and film festival celebrated LGBTQ+ stories and artists at The LGBT+ Center Orlando.

From Nov. 13-16, dynamic performances, screenings and community-focused events took place at the inaugural event. It was formed after Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival announced the cancelation of its Orlando Out Fest in July.

George Wallace, CEO of The Center Orlando, shared that he called Tempestt Halstead, artistic director of the organization and asked if The Center could “fill in the gap” because the intention is for Orlando Fringe’s offering to return.

“Q Fest is more than just a festival; it’s a vital platform for our community to see themselves reflected in art and to engage with the stories that matter to us,” Wallace said in a press release. “In a time when LGBTQ+ voices are more important than ever, we are thrilled to create a space where artists can share their work freely and audiences can connect with it on a deeper level. This festival will be a true celebration of our resilience, creativity and the power of storytelling.”

Wallace said the team was excited as they helped give a voice to new artists, with the youngest artist being 14 years old. Three films were included in the festival as well as award-winning shows previously produced at Fringe.

Based on ticket sales, Q Fest’s most anticipated show was “Just Dempsey!” It was the first-ever live variety show starring Dempsey Jara, a trans teenager “with a big voice and an even bigger personality,” who is also known for serving as the Grand Marshal of Orlando’s 2023 Come Out With Pride parade at age 11.

Films like “Greetings From Queertown: Orlando” and “Wanzie With a Z” paid tribute to Orlando’s queer history while “Truth or Dare With P. Sparkle,” “Tymisha Harris: Q the Legends” and “Drag Queen Story Hour After Dark With Addison Taylor” featured local icons.

Bruce Costella’s “Spooky & Gay Volume II” and Jeremiah Gibbons’ “Miah in Love” represented the region’s rising stars.

Watermark Out News also recognized fan favorites with five categories in the inaugural QAST Awards: Favorite Film, Favorite Live Show, Favorite Performer, Favorite Director and Favorite Producer. The winners were based solely on readers’ votes.

The winners were: Favorite Performer for Dempsey Jara, Favorite Director for Risa Risque, Favorite Producer for Cheesy Pizza Productions, Favorite Live Show for “Just Dempsey!” and Favorite Film for “Greetings From Queertown: Orlando.”

The Center raised over $3,000 from the weekend with some shows donating their ticket sales directly back to the organization.

Watermark Out News attended Q Fest and you can view our photos from the closing ceremony below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.

