Richard Kowalczyk sentenced to 14 years in federal prison

Richard Kowalczyk sentencing. (Photo via U.S. District Court)

ORLANDO | Richard Kowalczyk, a former owner of Southern Nights Orlando and Tampa, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison July 31 after pleading guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Kowalczyk is no longer affiliated with either LGBTQ+ venue, the latter of which closed and rebranded over a year ago. He and his husband Eric Patrick were indicted on multiple counts involving child pornography in 2025.

The indictment charged Kowalczyk with conspiracy to entice a minor, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, two counts of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Patrick, a former Orange County Public School teacher, pleaded guilty to attempting to lure a 15-year-old for sex in January. He was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Kowalczyk pleaded guilty to the attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in March. In accordance with a plea agreement, additional counts were dismissed.

After serving their respective sentences, both Kowalczyk and Patrick will also be required to have 10 years of supervised release. Read the full sentencing document here.

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