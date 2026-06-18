Editor’s Desk: Don’t Count Florida Out

When it comes to broader conversations about the LGBTQ+ community and our geography — where we’re meant to be, where we’re safe and where we’re thriving — it’s easy to count Florida out.

I understand why people do. Not just because I’m an LGBTQ+ journalist who’s covered everything from the Pulse tragedy to our governor’s presidential ambitions over the last few years, but because I’m a member of the community who’s called this state home for two decades.

Not always proudly, I’ll admit, but Florida has brought me everything in the last 20 years: my husband, our home, our dogs, our friends-turned-family and my dream job. I’m thankful for all of it, and try not to take it for granted, but I’ve seen firsthand how much this state has taken from others — especially our trans siblings, the most marginalized members of our community.

That’s why I wasn’t surprised to read that Florida ranked nearly last in Out Leadership’s latest State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index, which tracks the best and worst places for LGBTQ+ people to live each year. The organization has been ranking states since 2019 and we were 46/50 in 2026.

This year’s findings included “the most significant expansion in the report’s history.” The organization’s framework now examines access to restrooms, restrictions on drag, anti-DEI legislation, book bans and more, all of which have been focal points in Florida.

Using 32 indicators across five categories, Florida received 33.25 points out of 100. That means the organization found there’s a high risk for LGBTQ+ folks to live here.

“Florida entered 2026 with significant LGBTQ+ restrictions enacted in 2022 through 2024 still in place,” the index reads, the result of Ron DeSantis’ foray into the national spotlight. They also cited the passage of SB 1134 this year, set to restrict local support for DEI initiatives in 2027.

It all makes it easy to see why people leave Florida, a privilege which isn’t an option for many, but it gives me pause to reflect on why people want to stay. I see why in my work here, something that’s particularly evident throughout June.

We’re around halfway through Pride Month as I write this, but our small and mighty staff has already covered dozens of events. The 30+ photo galleries on our website prove why we’re often tired, yes, but lucky to do what we do. Having so many LGBTQ+ events is a wonderful problem to have.

Some of this month’s festivities have been larger — like GayDays, Girls in Wonderland and One Magical Weekend in Orlando, which celebrated over three decades of community — while others have been smaller, like Dunedin Pride’s first celebration as a nonprofit.

They’ve also been somber, like when we’ve gathered to remember those we lost on June 12, 2016. But every outing has mattered, showcasing our community like only our community can.

Florida has had a Republican trifecta for decades. That means the state GOP has controlled the offices of the governor, secretary of state, attorney general and both chambers of the legislature for longer than I’ve lived here.

You can trace every anti-LGBTQ+ law or policy to that fact. But what’s amazing about the shared LGBTQ+ experience — from the riots at Stonewall to cities like St. Petersburg, which hosts Florida’s largest Pride celebration this month — is that no matter how hard they try, no one can stop us from cultivating communities for ourselves.

I see it every time a new Pride organization forms or another entry is added to our website’s event calendar. It was clear at every Pulse remembrance we attended this year and in the faces of every ecstatic kid enjoying their first Pride celebration. I see it when a reader picks up a newspaper from one of our booths, whether it’s their first copy or they’ve been reading us since 1994.

We are meant to be here, we can be safe here and we can thrive here. We just need to remind ourselves that we need each other to do it.

We’ll have plenty of chances the rest of this month. We detail this year’s 24th annual St Pete Pride in this issue, checking in with organizers, partners, entertainers and more about the festivities yet to come. You can also check out the official St Pete Pride Guide here.

In Tampa Bay news, the City of St. Petersburg recognizes both Pride and Faith and Family Month, drawing support and scrutiny. In Central Florida, The Dru Project sunsets in Orlando and the city remembers the 49 lives lost at Pulse.

Watermark Out News is proud to be your LGBTQ+ news source. Please stay safe, stay informed and enjoy this latest issue. Oh, and Happy Pride!

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky| Facebook| Instagram| LinkedIn| TikTok| Threads| YouTube