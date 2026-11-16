(Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | Equality Florida held its 2026 Greater Orlando Gala on Nov. 14 at Hard Rock Live at CityWalk.

It was an annual celebration and fundraiser supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy, civil rights, and legal protection work across Florida. The night included a celebration for the election of the largest LGBTQ legislative caucus in Florida history.

Equality Florida also celebrated community milestones and local leaders like the Renaissance Theatre Company, Myki Meeks and Trina Gregory.

Watermark Out News attended the 2026 Greater Orlando Gala. View our photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.