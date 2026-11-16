Jill Strachan and her longtime partner Jane Hoffman. (Photo courtesy of Strachan)

D.C. lesbian activist Jill Strachan says she and Jane Hoffman, her domestic partner of 30 years, had been advised by an attorney that their long-term committed relationship in which they jointly owned their apartment and shared powers of attorney provided a legal status to their relationship.

But Strachan says the stress she experienced from the unexpected death of her partner at age 62 on Nov. 3, 2025, initially of an unknown cause, was greatly heightened when the D.C. Office of The Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) took possession of Hoffman’s body to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

When the cause was found to be a heart attack and aortic aneurysm, the OCME refused to release Hoffman’s body to the funeral home Strachan retained on grounds that Strachan was not a legal next of kin under D.C. law because the two women were not married and had not registered with the city as domestic partners.

Although she and Hoffman believed their relationship was legally recognized as a common law marriage, Strachan said an official with the OCME told her common law marriage is not legally recognized under D.C. law and a partner in a common law marriage cannot be recognized as a legal next of kin to claim possession of the remains of their deceased partner.

When advised that Hoffman’s body could only be released to Hoffman’s legal next of kin, which was her then 85-year-old mother who lived in South Dakota, Strachan reached out to the mother, who agreed to release her legal kinship of her daughter, allowing Strachan to take possession of the body.

“And then the body was released to the funeral home, and everything proceeded,” Strachan told the Washington Blade. “But I just feel it was so wrong. I just feel so let down by my government,” she added, saying she believes her relationship with her partner should have had legal standing.

“Drawn up by lawyers, we had a will, power of attorney, power of health attorney, a trust,” Strachan said. She said she was in a common law marriage and that for a same-sex couple or any couple, it should have the same legal weight as marriage or a registered domestic partnership.

A longtime resident of D.C.’s Ward 6, Strachan said she contacted the office of D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) to ask whether something could be done to correct what she believes to be unfair treatment of couples whose committed relationship is considered a common law marriage. She said she explained in full her encounter with the D.C. OCME and its initial refusal to release her partner’s body to her to one of Allen’s legislative staff members.

In response to an inquiry, Allen spoke to the Blade in detail over his plans to address the situation by introducing legislation to provide legally recognized support for common law marriage in D.C.

“I’ve known Jill for a long time,” Allen told the Blade. “She reached out to me. She wanted to share the experience of what happened and we talked about how to avoid this in the future,” he said.

After researching existing D.C. law, Allen said he and his staff confirmed that the OCME is bound by law to release the remains of a deceased person to the legal next of kin in a specific order defined by the law. The order establishes that the first person in line to have legal rights to the remains is the married spouse or registered domestic partner, Allen said. Next are the adult children followed by the deceased person’s parents and then siblings and relatives such as brothers, sisters, aunts, and uncles.

“And then last would be an adult friend or volunteer,” Allen said, noting that Strachan was in that last category but could not surpass her partner’s mother, who was first in line for possession of her daughter’s body.

“In the bottom line here, it seems cruel and downright inappropriate for the law to force someone who is in a long-term committed relationship with the deceased to have to reach out to that deceased person’s parents for approval to claim the remains,” he said. “It’s especially risky if those parents don’t support or approve of that committed relationship.”

Although in Strachan’s case her partner’s mother was supportive, Allen said a potential refusal could surface with other same-sex couples.

“So, what we have been looking at is how we can define D.C. law, and could we add common law marriage as an equivalent,” he said. He noted that he and his staff were looking at ways to do that by figuring out how to show proof of a common law marriage.

“A common law marriage doesn’t have any type of paperwork with it,” he said. “So, the challenge we’ve been working on is how would you document in some way if the relationship meets the common law standard.”

He said he and his staff are in the process of drafting a proposed bill that he plans to introduce in January that addresses the complex issues at hand, including ways that joint tax returns, joint home ownership, and other factors can be used to show proof of a common law marriage.

Noting that Strachan told him, as she told the Blade, that she and her partner chose not to participate in the institution of marriage or domestic partner registration, Allen said that decision should not be held against them.

“I don’t think it’s my place to judge how they want to define their relationship,” Allen told the Blade. “They did not want to get married. That’s their right. But without question, they were in a long-term committed relationship.”

He said he expects to have the bill he and his staff are working on ready to be introduced in early January when the Council begins its 2027 legislative session.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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