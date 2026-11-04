Quinnie Perez makes history as Florida’s first openly transgender elected official

ORLANDO | Quinnie Perez won Seat 1 in the Nov. 3 election for the Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District Board.

With the win, Perez becomes the first openly transgender person elected to public office in Florida.

Seat 1 represents the southwest portion of Orange County, from Oakland through Winter Garden and Windermere down to Lake Buena Vista. The nonpartisan board has served Orange County for more than 75 years, overseeing plans and proposals to protect and improve the district’s soil and watersheds.

Perez is a community organizer, agricultural professional and the daughter of Mexican immigrants. Senator Victor Torres, Representatives Anna V. Eskamani, Rita Harris and RaShon Young have endorsed Perez.

For more information, visit QuinnieForSoilAndWater.com.

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