Samuel Vilchez Santiago secures win for Florida House District 43

(Photo via Samuel Vilchez Santiago for Florida State Representative HD43′ Facebook)

ORLANDO | Samuel Vilchez Santiago made history as the first Venezuelan-American democrat ever elected to the Florida State Legislature.

He is also the first LGBTQ+ person and immigrant ever elected to represent District 43.

The former Orange County Democratic Party Chair will succeed outgoing Democratic state Rep. Johanna López in House District 43. He beat Republican Jorge Malavet with 66% of the vote.

Vilchez Santiago carried endorsements from prominent Central Florida Democrats including U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, state Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

For more information, visit SamuelForFlorida.com.

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