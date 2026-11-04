Felipe Sousa Lazaballet makes history as the first DREAMer elected to Florida State House

(Photo via FelipeforFlorida.com)

ORLANDO | Democrat Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet won the Nov. 3 election for Florida House District 42, defeating Republican Bonnie Jackson.

The win secures the seat held for the past four years by term-limited Representative Anna V. Eskamani. Sousa Lazaballet becomes the first DREAMer and first Brazilian-American to serve in the Florida State House.

According to official results from the Florida Division of Elections, Sousa Lazaballet received 62.41% of the vote (49,752 votes), compared to Jackson’s 37.59% (29,972 votes).

“There are no words to communicate the honor and gratitude I feel tonight,” Felipe Sousa Lazaballet said in the press release. “My story is the American Dream – I came here undocumented, with nothing to my name, and now, I will have the incredible privilege to fight for my friends and neighbors as an elected leader. I know that together, we can build a state where each of us has the opportunity to thrive.”

District 42 covers a large portion of central Orange County, including Maitland, Winter Park, Eatonville, Belle Isle, Edgewood, and parts of Orlando. The district also includes neighborhoods like Baldwin Park, Mills 50, North Colonialtown, and the Milk District, along with portions of downtown Orlando.

For more information, visit FelipeforFlorida.com.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube