Pulse memorial expected to be completed before end of 2027

(Photo via City of Orlando YouTube Channel)

ORLANO | During the Oct. 12 City Council meeting, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that the Pulse memorial project will move from the design phase to construction this fall, with completion expected by the end of 2027.

“We’re making sure that it occurs because Commissioner Sheehan and I will term out in January, and we’re going to make sure that the memorial is finished before we do,” Dyer stated during the meeting.

Mayor Dyer and city commissioners also recognized the financial contributions of organizations supporting the memorial, including Dr. Phillips Charities, Orlando Health and Walt Disney World Resort.

“We are grateful that the community came forward with a million point seventy-five thousand in additional financial support to what the city, the county, and the state have already put in,” Dyer added.

The memorial, designed by the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee, will honor the 49 people killed and the survivors of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.

As previously reported by Watermark Out News, the City of Orlando announced $1.75 million in financial support for Pulse survivors, victims’ family members and the city.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube