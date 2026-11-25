What is belonging?

Well, you know it when you feel it. You feel safe. You feel seen. You feel natural. You feel understood. You do a lot less explaining. A lot less preemptive defense.

So how did I end up falling in love with a man after spending most of my adult life in relationships with women?

I’ll tell you one thing: love really does take you by surprise.

When I was 18, I attended the Michigan Womyn’s Music Festival. At the time, I was in a polyamorous relationship with my boyfriend, Peter. I’d told him I couldn’t be monogamous because I needed to explore my feelings for women. And explore I did.

But I didn’t want to hide Peter. He was gentle, emotionally intelligent, my best friend, and, like me, a sexual abuse survivor. I belonged in his arms.

But I also belonged in lesbian bars, at the women’s center at my university in Montreal, and in the arms of a woman. I was too young to be forced to make a choice.

My performing arts training taught me to risk, to be the fool, to let my inner world be free. The more weird, the better. The more authentic, the better your art.

So at the festival, when asked, I naturally said, “I’m bisexual.”

I was met with comments like, “Bisexuality is just a phase,” and “Why would any woman date you when you can always go back to the safety of heterosexual privilege?”

I figured there had to be more women like me. So I made signs: “Bisexual Support Meeting. Thursday, 1 o’clock. Meet by the great oak tree.”

Forty women showed up.

What surprised me most were women in their 40s and 50s who had lived their entire adult lives as lesbians and then fallen in love with a man. They hadn’t planned it. It just happened. And it was true love.

Some had lost lifelong friends who accused them of succumbing to the patriarchy. It was heartbreaking.

I understood, even then, that you could fall in love with someone you never expected. But more than 30 years later, I find myself living a story I never imagined would be mine.

I’ve spent most of my adult life in long-term relationships with women. I wanted to meet and fall in love with a wonderful woman, get married, and have children together. But it didn’t work out that way.

My parents divorced when I was five, so I knew firsthand the emotional toll of a family breakup. I knew I couldn’t compromise on two things: a best friend with whom I could have wonderful conversations, and great chemistry.

Here I am at 50, a single mother of two, in medical school, pursuing an entirely new career. I wasn’t looking for love.

And then I met him.

He’s smart, caring, charming, and vulnerable. I’d never imagined a romance with that kind of age difference, let alone finding myself falling in love with a man again.

He fell in love first. He told me plainly that he saw me: my hurt, my vulnerability, my intelligence, my talent. And he cared.

I laughed. This guy is nuts! I’d told him I was a lesbian.

But something happened. I began feeling this undeniable love in my chest when he held me at night. He accepted me for who I was.

And slowly, I realized I was falling in love with him, too.

I never tire of his stories. He’s lived a fascinating life, and I love listening to him talk about it. But what touches me most is his kindness, his curiosity, and the way he sees the humanity in people.

This sweet, nerdy, Jewish tough guy, who balances a doll on a toy dog as we read bedtime stories to my child, has somehow become my home.

And here’s where things get interesting.

Does falling in love with a man mean I’m no longer queer? Does it somehow erase the women I’ve loved, the relationships that shaped me, or the community I’ve belonged to for most of my life?

Of course not.

I think back to those women beneath the oak tree. Some had spent decades identifying as lesbians before unexpectedly falling in love with men. Their love for those men didn’t make their previous relationships any less real. It didn’t invalidate the lives they’d lived or the identities they’d held.

And I don’t believe my relationship today makes my own history any less meaningful.

Sexuality isn’t always something that fits neatly into a box. For some people, their attractions and identities remain consistent throughout their lives. For others, they evolve, surprise us, or simply refuse to follow the rules we thought we’d established.

And that’s okay. In fact, it’s more than okay. There’s something wonderful about the way life can take us by surprise, isn’t there?

I don’t know where life will take me. None of us do. Loving a man today doesn’t mean I couldn’t fall in love with a woman again someday. It doesn’t mean I’m moving from one category into another, or that I need to explain what percentage of me belongs where.

It simply means I’ve fallen in love.

Maybe that’s one of the most beautiful things about being queer: the freedom to recognize that love and attraction can be more expansive than the definitions we’ve inherited.

We spend so much of our lives trying to understand ourselves, finding the words that describe who we are, and seeking communities where those words are understood. Those identities matter. They help us find one another, and they give us a sense of belonging.

But I don’t want the words that once helped me find freedom to become rules about whom I’m allowed to love.

I want to follow the spirit of true love wherever it takes me, beyond definitions, politics, and categories.

Now I’m moving to a small Florida town, to a home overlooking a lake, where the sun sets beautifully every evening.

Florida! A place I never thought I’d belong.

There’s something surprisingly queer about finding myself in love with someone I never expected, living a life I never imagined would be mine.

At 50, I’ve found a love that feels easy. Safe. Natural. A love where I don’t have to explain myself quite so much.

And perhaps that’s what belonging really is. Not having to choose between the person you are and the person you love. Not having to defend your history or predict your future. Just being free to follow your heart, wherever it leads.

I never thought I’d belong in the arms of a man. I never thought I’d belong in Florida.

And yet, here I am. Happy and completely myself.

Love is love.

Athena Reich is a queer writer, performer, medical student and single mother of two living in Central Florida. Her work explores identity, authenticity and belonging. See more at AthenaReich.com.