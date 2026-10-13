‘No Kings’ protests return to Florida this weekend

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

The fourth planned series of ‘No Kings’ protests is set to take place on Oct. 17 in locations around Florida. This round of protests focuses on encouraging early voting.

“For over a year, millions of people have come together to send a clear message: in America, we have no kings. Power does not belong to billionaires, strongmen, or politicians who believe they are above accountability,” No Kings’ website states. “Power belongs to the people, but only if we use it.”

The ‘No Kings’ protest in Orlando will occur hours before Orlando’s Come Out with Pride celebration. LGBTQ+ advocates will be in attendance throughout Central Florida and the Tampa Bay area. For more information on locations, visit NoKings.org.

Central Florida “No Kings” Demonstrations:

Tampa Bay “No Kings” Demonstrations:

Sarasota “No Kings” Demonstrations:

No Kings Manatee-Cortez Rd. | 10 a.m. to Noon | Cortez Plaza

No Kings Bradenton | 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | New Cortez Rally

No Kings Sarasota | 10 a.m. to Noon | Supervisor of Elections – 301 & Ringling Blvd.

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