Orlando’s Come Out With Pride celebrates 22nd year with love and joy

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Orlando’s LGBTQ+ Pride celebration, Come Out with Pride, one of the largest Prides in the Southeast, will return to Lake Eola Park on Oct. 17 to celebrate its 22nd year.

This year’s theme is “Feel the Beat,” which represents feeling the love, the power of Pride and knowing that you belong. Over 235,000 people attended COWP last year and it is the largest single-day event in Central Florida.

Celebrations don’t start on Oct. 17, though.

Through Oct. 17, events all around Orlando will be going on to get ready to celebrate Pride.

Kicking off Pride Week on Oct. 10 was Rhythm: Pride on Wheels, hosted by Astro Skate Orlando. The family-friendly event took place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., inviting guests to spend the night skating and dancing away.

For those who might’ve missed Pride on Wheels’ dance party, Pride Night at Empower Artist Club is hosting a Pride Night on Oct. 13, starting at 6:45 p.m. and going until 9:15 p.m.

On Oct. 14, Talay & Noir Bar is hosting a Femme Forward: WLW Wine Down, inviting guests to taste wines and celebrate feminine energy. Oct. 15 brings the HERS Game Night at Napa Vybes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. for those feeling a bit more competitive.

Four events will be happening on Oct. 16, including Pridetoberfest from 7 p.m. to midnight, The Sapphic Haux: Pride Night at Space Underground from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sweatbox Pride Party: Resistance at Eola View and Orlando Pride Party: Arrebato from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., featuring a group of DJs. These events are perfect for solo fun or as a group activity, inviting LGBTQ+ community members to connect through music and partying.

Alongside Come Out With Pride, hosted on Oct. 17, three other events are available for your after-party. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Napa Vybes will be hosting a Black Sapphic Traffic Light Party, inviting guests to show off their colors. The official Come Out With Pride After Party begins at 8 p.m. and will go until 2:30 a.m., giving community members the opportunity to keep up the energy from COWP.

To close out the week, put your dancing shoes on for the Bear Jamboree Tea Dance from noon to 6 p.m. If you’re feeling danced-out or looking for a more relaxed way to close out the week, head to Unico Gastrobar for the return of HERS Brunch from noon to 6 p.m. View this post on Instagram

The festival, hosted at Lake Eola, starts at noon and ends at 10 p.m., with the Most Colorful Parade at 4 p.m. Admission to Come Out With Pride is free and there are no separate concert tickets for the performances.

This year’s grand marshals are “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 18 winner Myki Meeks, influencers Kelsi and Jo Bergmann, founder of The Queer Trans Project Cielo Sunsarae and comedian Sabrina Ambra.

Also being honored is Addison Taylor, the beloved Orlando entertainer and advocate who passed away last December, as the Sam Singhaus Legends in Pride Award Recipient. CEO of Crew Health, Inc., Brittani Acuff will be honored as the Debbie Simmons Award Recipient.

COWP’s headliners are “Drag Race” alum Ginger Minj featuring Blue Man Group, Detox, Roxxxy Andrews, Meeks and Sasha Colby and all can be found at The Diva Stage.

For the first time, COWP will have a Culture Club, a space dedicated to the Colors of Courage Collective. The Colors of Courage Collective strives to intentionally design programs and events that reflect and honor the cultural identities, resilience and joy of queer and trans people of color.

Come Out with Pride’s 2026 celebration will primarily be held at Lake Eola Park, located at 512 E. Washington St. in Orlando. Read the full guide here or below and visit ComeOutWithPride.org for more information. Come Out With Pride Guide 2026

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