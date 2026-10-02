Descolonizarte Teatro brings poetry and immigrant voices to Orlando

(Photo by Legaci Photo)

ORLANDO | Descolonizarte Teatro is hosting its second annual poetry event, The Border Is a Metaphor, a poetry night inviting artists and audiences to immerse themselves in the beauty and struggles of immigration on Oct. 6.

The theater organization centers Latinx, immigrant and LGBTQ+ identities and their intersections. Through theater and the arts, it promotes the diverse experiences, cultures and talents of Latin communities, according to its website.

Leandra Diaz, also known as SlimTruth, is a spoken-word artist and the official host of the event. This year, the event will provide a space for both featured artists and those who want to share their work during the open mic portion of the night.

“So a total of five that you’re going to hear that have been handpicked, and then after that, the open mic is for anybody who signs up,” Diaz said.

One of the main differences between last year’s and this year’s poetry nights is that the previous event was a slam, where artists competed against one another. This year, the event is open to anyone who wants to explore the world of poetry, Diaz explained.

Diaz said that the poems featured at “The Border Is a Metaphor” are created by artists who are immigrants themselves or children of immigrants, which allows them to share their experiences as part of these communities.

When asked about the importance of bringing poetry to a topic such as immigration, which is often discussed through laws and statistics, SlimTruth said poetry “humanizes everything and brings everything back to center.”

“It makes suffering relatable to every single person, even if they think this doesn’t apply to them,” Diaz said.

She also added that Desco allows people, including herself, to celebrate all parts of their identities without being “pointed out negatively.”

“If at any moment I feel out of place, or the community that I’m surrounded by becomes too much, I can go home to Desco,” Diaz said. “I can have a platform, and I can have events where everything is celebrated as if it’s normal.”

For those thinking about presenting a poem for the first time, the host’s advice is to think about a moment when they were most afraid. If going on stage and sharing their art with others is less scary than what they have already experienced, Diaz encourages them to take the opportunity and speak their words.

“You already experienced your biggest fear, so you’re done. You can do this,” Diaz said. “That’s usually what I say, even to myself when I’m nervous.”

The poetry event is free, and Diaz said it was intentionally planned so attendees would not have to pay for parking or other expenses.

“We made it in an area where typically you have to pay for parking, but we made it at a time frame where parking is free,” Diaz explained.

She also added that accessibility is a priority for Desco and the event. Because attendees are asked to pre-register, the organization can accommodate accessibility needs, including by providing ASL interpreters, screens to assist with translation and wheelchair access.

The Border Is a Metaphor takes place Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at CityArts, a property in downtown Orlando that houses seven art galleries and a space for cultural events. For more information and registration, visit DescoTeatro.org.

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