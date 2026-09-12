Orlando Out Fest Review: ‘Hey Myster, Letters To The Music That Healed Me’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language and Death.

For many of us, there are songs that become more than just songs. They’re tied to a person, a heartbreak or a moment when we were still figuring out exactly who we were.

In “Hey Myster, Letters To The Music That Healed Me,” Kai “Myster” turns that idea into an intimate and deeply personal cabaret at Orlando Fringe’s Out Fest.

Through a series of letters, Kai takes us through chapters of his life: searching for love, growing from a confused youth into the person he is today and, in one of the show’s most vulnerable moments, addressing an absentee father.

Each is paired with music that helped carry him through those experiences.

Orlando audiences may know Myster from the local burlesque scene, but here we finally get to hear his singing voice, and what a voice it is. Commanding when it needs to be and tender when the moment calls for it, Myster proves he’s just as captivating behind a microphone.

He’s joined by the talented Justin on piano, who also showcases his impressive vocals while remaining at the keys for a duet with Kai.

What makes “Hey Myster” work is that this isn’t simply a collection of songs Kai loves — he shows us why they mattered. It’s vulnerable, heartfelt and a reminder that sometimes music finds the words for us when we don’t have them ourselves.

See “Hey Myster, Letters To The Music That Healed Me” at the Renaissance Theatre Company on Sept. 13 at 5:15 p.m.

Did you see it? Love it? Vote for it below! Vote for your Out Fest favorites in the Watermark Out News OUTie Awards

Read more about Orlando Out Fest here.

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