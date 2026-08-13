Watermark Out News 33.17: Building Your Third Place

Building Your Third Place: LGBTQ+ inclusive space flourish across Central Florida and Tampa Bay. Federal court upholds state’s ‘anti-drag’ law. Former LGBTQ+ bar owner sentenced.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Four candidates seek to be Orange County’s next mayor.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Cocktail fundraiser with Kennedy Davenport to benefit St Pete Pride.
DEMOCRATICALLY YOURS | Page 15
Politico Johnny Boykins returns with his latest viewpoint.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 17
Dyke Night Orlando celebrates unity and inclusion.
BUILDING YOUR THIRD PLACE | Page 19
LGBTQ+ inclusive spaces flourish across Central Florida and Tampa Bay.
TIMELY TALE | Page 23
Powerstories Theatre presents “Conscience” this month.
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