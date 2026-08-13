Watermark Out News 33.17: Building Your Third Place

Building Your Third Place: LGBTQ+ inclusive space flourish across Central Florida and Tampa Bay. Federal court upholds state’s ‘anti-drag’ law. Former LGBTQ+ bar owner sentenced.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08

Four candidates seek to be Orange County’s next mayor.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

Cocktail fundraiser with Kennedy Davenport to benefit St Pete Pride.



DEMOCRATICALLY YOURS | Page 15

Politico Johnny Boykins returns with his latest viewpoint.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 17

Dyke Night Orlando celebrates unity and inclusion.



BUILDING YOUR THIRD PLACE | Page 19

LGBTQ+ inclusive spaces flourish across Central Florida and Tampa Bay.



TIMELY TALE | Page 23

Powerstories Theatre presents “Conscience” this month.



See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Looking for a print copy?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!