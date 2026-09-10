Tampa Museum of Art to celebrate 20 years of Pride & Passion

Amanda D’Rhod performs at Pride & Passion 2025. (Photo by FOTOBOHEMIA, Courtesy Tampa Museum of Art)

TAMPA | The Tampa Museum of Art will hold Pride & Passion Sept. 19 from 7-11 p.m., celebrating 20 years of its signature LGBTQ+ fundraiser with “Go Greek… & Roman.”

The annual event launched in 2006 in response to Hillsborough County’s ban on the official government recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride in the region, repealed in 2013. Community advocates contacted the museum about hosting a private event, receiving “a resounding yes.”

The LGBTQ+ community “has kept enthusiasm for Pride & Passion growing year after year, making it the Museum’s most popular fundraiser and a favorite event in Downtown Tampa,” organizers share. “Each year, this community celebration of diversity is also possible thanks to businesses and individuals who offer financial support, volunteer time, in-kind donations and discounted services that make each year’s event one of a kind.”

Pride & Passion now serves as a fundraiser for the museum’s Artful Connections program. The mental health initiative uses art to foster healing, creativity and connection.

This year’s milestone will see the museum transform into a playful tribute to the ancient Mediterranean world, featuring immersive décor and entertainment. Costumes are encouraged for the 21+ event, which has a Greco-Roman Cocktail dress code.

“Adorn yourself in drapery, armor or glamour as you embody gods, goddesses, heroes and muses,” the museum shares. “Sip like Dionysus at our open bar, indulge in delectable cuisine from local LGBTQ+ friendly vendors, and experience captivating performances inspired by the drama and romance of classical mythology. The evening promises enchantment, intrigue and unforgettable celebration.”

Pride & Passion is organized by a volunteer committee in partnership with the museum. The 20-year celebration is guided by Chair Nick Buchanan, Vice-Chair Wesley Balch and 18 additional committee members whose “creativity, leadership and passion for the Museum help transform the event into an unforgettable celebration.”

This year’s committee includes Jillian Abby, Gabe Alves, Lindsay Bard, Jessie Dupri, Greg Economos, Maryann Ferenc, Ryne Gallien, Tiana Glover, Rob Hall, Tom Hochhausler, Brad Jamison, Steve Newman, Dr. Kenny Pages, Jamil Price, Chris Rollins, Esme Russel, Barbara Stubbs and Michael Strollo.

“Celebrating 20 years of Pride & Passion is really a celebration of the people who have made this event what it is today,” Buchanan says.

“For two decades, Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community and our allies have come together at the Tampa Museum of Art to celebrate creativity, connection, and pride while supporting the Museum’s work in our community,” he continues. “This year, we’re honoring that incredible history while having a lot of fun with our ‘Go Greek… & Roman’ theme. We want guests to be bold, get creative and join us for a night worthy of the gods.”

General admission tickets are $155 for Tampa Museum of Art members while not-yet member tickets are $190. Ticket packages and VIP sponsorships are also available and range in price. VIP sponsors will have early access to Pride & Passion beginning Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.

“20 years after the first Pride & Passion brought the community together at the Tampa Museum of Art, the anniversary celebration honors the people who built its legacy while looking toward its next chapter,” the museum notes. Attendance allows them to “build an inclusive, vibrant community through the power of art.”

Pride & Passion will be held Sept. 19 from 7-11 p.m. at the Tampa Museum of Art, located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza in Tampa. Visit TampaMuseum.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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