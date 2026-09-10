LGBTQ+ narrators announced for Disney’s 2026 Candlelight Processional

(Photo via EPCOT International Festival)

ORLANDO | Disney has announced LGBTQ+ artists Robin Roberts, Neil Patrick Harris and Auli’i Cravalho as narrators for its Candlelight Processionals at Epcot’s Festival of the Holidays.

Roberts, one of “Good Morning America”’s co-anchors, will be debuting as a narrator for this year’s Festival of the Holidays on Dec. 6-7. Patrick Harris will be returning as a narrator from Dec. 10-12 for his 16th time, having narrated in previous years from 2006-2024 with a few gaps in between. Cravalho is an American actress and singer. She made her acting debut as the voice of the title character in the Disney animated musical film “Moana.”

Disney’s Candlelight Processionals is hosted at Epcot’s America Gardens Theatre. Alongside a celebrity narrator, the performance features a 50-piece orchestra and choir. Epcot’s Candlelight Processionals gives guests the option to purchase a dining package starting now to secure a spot in the theater for the performance.

Other celebrity guests have been announced, with new names and fan favorites being included in the celebration, such as Eva Longoria, Jason Kelce and Whoopi Goldberg. There are still two celebrity narrators to be announced for the 2026 processionals. Other LGBTQ+ celebrity narrators from previous years include Nico Santos, Tituss Burgess and Raul Esparza.

Epcot’s International Festival of the Holidays Candlelight Processionals is hosted on select dates starting Nov. 27 through Dec. 30 at 4:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the America Gardens Theatre in Epcot. Tickets are available for purchase for entry to Epcot during the festival, but do not guarantee a spot to watch the performance. Dining packages are also available for purchase now, which do guarantee a spot to watch the performance.

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