TIGLFF to screen 37th LGBTQ+ film festival across Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY | TIGLFF will hold its 37th annual LGBTQ+ film festival Sept. 10-13 at Green Light Cinema in St. Petersburg and Sept. 18-20 at Sun-Ray Cinema in Tampa.

Formerly the Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival, the nonprofit announced its rebrand to TIGLFF: Queer Film & Arts earlier this year. Its most recent major event was March’s Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival.

“Over the past 37 years, TIGLFF has undergone transformation continuously as the oldest queer organization in the Tampa Bay region,” President Unity Jalal says. “We continue that legacy of adaptation and evolution with our latest rebrand … to better represent the entire spectrum of LGBTQIA+ identities we serve.”

The festival will begin in St. Petersburg Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. with Taste of TIGLFF. The eight-film shorts program promises “something for everyone.”

“Manok” will follow Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. with a full day of films set for Sept. 12. Screenings begin with “Hunky Jesus” at 1:30 p.m.

The documentary explores the legacy of San Francisco’s Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The screening will welcome Tampa Bay’s chapter for a special blessing and Q&A.

“Drama, Drama, Drama” will follow at 4 p.m., a selection of seven short films. “Something You Should Know About Me” will screen at 6:30 p.m. and the evening will close at 9 p.m. with “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” an event featuring the shadow cast Hell on Heels.

TIGLFF’s first weekend will wrap Sept. 13. Screenings include “First They Came For My College” at 2:30 p.m., detailing the conservative takeover of New College of Florida in Sarasota, “Bookends” at 5 p.m. and an eight-film Festival Director’s Choice Shorts Program at 7:30 p.m.

Festival Director Renee Cossette reflected on the selections as well. Watch:

View St. Petersburg’s schedule below:

37th Annual Queer Film Festival – St. Petersburg

The festival returns Sept. 18 in Tampa. “Laugh OUT Loud,” a selection of eight comedy shorts, kicks things off at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 will feature “Ephemera” at 2:30 p.m., “Test” at 5 p.m. and TIGLFF’s “Queer Macabre Shorts Program” at 7:30 p.m., nine new LGBTQ+ horror shorts.

“Meeting Marsha” leads on Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. before “Crying OUT Loud” at 7:30 p.m. The closing night selection will feature six bittersweet shorts.

View Tampa’s schedule below: 37th Annual Queer Film Festival – Tampa

“TIGLFF’s mission has not changed since the beginning: we entertain, empower and enlighten through queer film,” Jalal says. “Film brings us together to laugh, gasp and cry in joy and resistance through arts and culture. We invite the community and our allies to join us in this celebration of human spirit across the bay in St. Pete and Tampa over two weekends.”

TIGLFF will take place Sept. 10-13 at Green Light Cinema, located at 221 2nd Ave. N. in St. Petersburg, and Sept. 18-20 at Sun-Ray Cinema, located at 12332 University Mall Court in Tampa. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TIGLFF.com.

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