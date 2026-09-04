‘Hokus Pokus Live!’ tour canceled due to ‘business related issues’

“Hokus Pokus Live!” (Photo via Fruit Wine Productions.)

The “Hokus Pokus Live!” tour, which was scheduled to visit 29 North American cities, including Orlando and Tampa, from September through November 2026, has been canceled.

The cancelation was announced on Instagram in a statement signed by CeeJay Russell, the producer and co-creator of “Hokus Pokus Live!”

“Obsessed, our tour partners, have pulled from the tour due to business related issues and transparently, the financial bearing and overall lack of ticket sales, have caused us to come to this unfortunate decision,” the Instagram announcement states.

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As previously reported by Watermark Out News, “Hokus Pokus Live!” came to Florida last year, bringing its performance inspired by the original film to audiences in both Orlando and Tampa.

The production features “All Stars” winner Ginger Minj and fellow “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fan favorites Jujubee and Sapphira Cristál, where the three performers take on the roles of the Sanderson sisters in a live tribute to the Halloween classic.

The show was scheduled to return to the road this month. For those who already purchased tickets, the announcement states that individuals seeking refunds should contact their original point of purchase.

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