TIGLFF rebrands, plans 1st Trans Pride weekend in Tampa Bay

(Graphic via TIGLFF)

ST. PETERSBURG | TIGLFF, formerly the Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival, announced its new name and vision last month.

Led by the nonprofit Friends of the Festival, the celebration has worked to entertain, empower and enlighten Tampa Bay audiences since 1990. It will now do so as TIGLFF: Queer Film & Arts.

The rebrand “honors our roots while expanding beyond the limits of ‘Film,’ ‘Gay’ and ‘Lesbian’ to reflect better the breadth of queer art, media and community in Tampa Bay today,” TIGLFF’s board of directors officially announced Jan. 21.

“After decades of resilience, adaptation and care through changing cultural and political landscapes, it became clear that [our name] needed to be reimagined to shift from surviving to thriving,” they continued. “Informed by years of community-centered programming … TIGLFF moves forward with intention, sustainability and resistance at its core.”

The organization has presented more than just its traditional festival in recent years, which in itself has experimented with format, location and length. Monthly screenings, socials and smaller festivals centering marginalized voices have also become regional staples.

Notable efforts have included the Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival. It’s what brought current board president Unity Jalal to TIGLFF; she served on its screening committee for years before joining the board in 2024. She was elected president in December.

“What I fell in love with was not only the media that is queer but also the community that forms around it,” Jalal explains. “It was super cool to feel like I was a part of something that was bigger than me.

“Something queer, something trans and something that wasn’t just politically motivated,” she adds. “It wasn’t just oriented around our struggles but also something that was oriented around our joy and celebrating us.”

TIGLFF also announced the launch of Trans Pride Jan. 29, a part of its rebrand that will serve as the Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival’s home. It returns March 26-29.

“What began as a film festival in St. Pete is evolving into a Trans Pride Weekend by TIGLFF,” the organization shared. “Films will remain at the core of the festival, while new events and community experiences are being added to create more space for connection, celebration and visibility for trans & gender-diverse people.”

In addition to monthly screenings and other events, TIGLFF’s 37th annual LGBTQ+ film festival will also return Sept. 4-13. Additional information is expected in the coming months.

“We want you with us,” TIGLFF shared. “Whether you come to celebrate, volunteer, donate, or simply spread the word, this festival exists because of community.”

For more information about TIGLFF’s rebrand and upcoming events, visit TIGLFF.com.

