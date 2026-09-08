Brazilian trans congresswoman Duda Salabert reports attempted homicide

(Photo via Duda Salabert’s Facebook)

Duda Salabert, a Brazilian transgender congresswoman, said she was the victim of an attempted homicide on Sept. 3 while investigating suspected illegal mining near Belo Horizonte.

According to a statement published on her Instagram account and a report by UOL, Salabert and her assistant, environmental engineer Felipe Gomes, went to an area on the border between Belo Horizonte and Nova Lima after receiving a complaint about the locations for suspected mineral theft.

When they arrived, the pair said they were approached and attacked by three men. Salabert said in a video published by UOL that one of the men repeatedly told them, “We got you,” leading her to believe the attackers knew who she was.

“I was convinced they were going to kill me. They were very cold, and they kept saying ‘we’ve got you’ and ‘we’ll settle this inside.'” Salabert said.

UOL reported that the men attempted to take her and Gomes farther into the mining area. The two were able to escape, with Gomes being physically assaulted and Salabert running down a slope toward the highway to seek help.

She eventually reached the roadside and called for help. A passing vehicle stopped, and Salabert said the men fled when the vehicle arrived.

The Federal Deputy and Gomes later contacted police and went to a hospital. Salabert suffered injuries including a dislocated shoulder and abrasions, according to UOL.

The incident was initially registered by the Military Police as bodily injury. Salabert and Gomes are expected to give statements to authorities as the investigation continues.

Salabert said she believes the attackers knew who she was because of her work investigating and denouncing suspected mineral theft in the region. She also said she is seeking access to surveillance footage from the area that could help identify the men involved.

Salabert currently serves as a federal deputy representing Minas Gerais. She is also a candidate for reelection in the 2026 elections. Her current term is scheduled to end in 2027.

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