Ginger Minj brings 2 surprise shows to Out Fest

(Photo via Ginger Ming’s Instagram)

ORLANDO | “Drag Race All Stars” winner Ginger Minj announced Sept. 4 the addition of a surprise 75-minute cabaret show to the lineup of Orlando Out Fest.

The announcement comes after the national tour of “Hokus Pokus Live!” that she was set to headline this fall was abruptly canceled due to “business related issues.” View this post on Instagram

“Ginger Minj’s Big Gay Cabaret” will be shown at the Renaissance Theatre Company with performances on Sept. 10 at 9:15 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 4 p.m.. Tickets are $18 and the show is restricted to ages 18 and older. The show contains live singing and a choose-your-own-adventure through all things homosexual. Loaded with live vocals, games, stories and more fun than you can shake a stick at, each show is a one-of-a-kind experience that has left audiences the world over rapturous for more.

Orlando Out Fest, a weekend-long event Sept. 10-13, is spread across Ivanhoe Village and Mills50, celebrating queer theater, art, music and cinema.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit OrlandoFringe.org.